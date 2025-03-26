Process Developer Scania Credit
Scania Credit Group (SCA), one of the captive Scania Financial Services entities, offers financing and insurance in the Middle East, Central Asia, and West Africa. SCA has become a leader in factoring solutions for non-captive dealers and body-builders, supporting Scania's goal to reduce CCC and offload its balance sheet. We have partnered with external credit insurers to mitigate commercial and political risks in certain transactions. SCA is expanding into new markets, particularly in the AMC region.
Based in Södertälje, the SCA Head Office and Market Support Centre provides governance, strategic development, credit risk management, contract administration, and IT support. With 50 employees, including 30 in Södertälje, we manage around 250 MEUR of assets across 10+ markets.
At SCA we value team spirit, diversity and respect. We believe that every employee should be able to be themselves at work. Our corporate culture is characterized by respect for the individual, continuous improvement and always putting the customer first.
Are you a skilled process developer passionate about designing and optimizing business-driven IT solutions? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where technology and financial services intersect? If so, join Scania Credit AB as a Business IT Solution Developer and play a crucial role in our digital transformation.
Your Role
Scania Credit AB is enhancing its digital capabilities, and we are looking for a Process Developer to join our Process & IT Department in Södertälje. In this role, you will be involved in IT solution development, system enhancements, and ongoing support. You will work as part of a team that collaborates with both internal and external stakeholders to support continuous improvements in our business applications and IT infrastructure.
As a Process Developer, you will report to the IT Manager and collaborate with IT, finance, credit risk, risk & compliance, business development, and other key functions. Your responsibilities will focus on supporting the smooth operation of our systems, driving process improvements, and contributing to projects to ensure efficiency and success.
Key Responsibilities
Provide first-line and second-line support, troubleshoot issues, and document solutions within the support and maintenance organization.
Coordinate testing, configurations, and manage configuration setups for new products in CoreView.
Develop a deep understanding of the View21 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM systems to assist with S&M issues and provide system support.
Manage service requests related to CoreView and Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, ensuring timely resolution and proper documentation.
Oversee access management for applications and support IT audits for areas including access management, change management, and incident management.
Lead user acceptance testing (UAT) and collaborate with stakeholders to prioritize Change Requests and improvements.
Develop and maintain user guides, educational materials, and internal documentation.
Streamline workflows and processes within View21 & Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, focusing on efficiency and reduced timelines.
Enhance onboarding and offboarding processes for new users.
Propose and implement process improvements within the Process & IT department to drive operational efficiency.
Your Profile
We are looking for a proactive, solution-oriented team player with a "can-do" attitude. You should be a strong communicator, well-organized, and thrive in a dynamic, international environment. The ability to take initiative and collaborate effectively with diverse teams is key to success in this role.
Preferred Qualifications
A relevant university degree or equivalent work experience
3+ years of experience in process development or a related field
Experience in financing, financial products, or services
Professional proficiency in English (Swedish is a plus)
Familiarity with View21 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM systems is an advantage
Knowledge of Scania Way or Lean methodologies is beneficial
Experience with complex international projects is a plus
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, Hybrid working environment - enjoy flexibility while staying connected with your team. We work from the office three times a week, ensuring teamwork and engagement while allowing flexibility for focused, independent work. We also offer including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-08. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Michelle Dsouza, IT Manager, michelle.dsouza@scania.com
