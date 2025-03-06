Process Developer - Supply Chain Development
Company Description
IKEA Supply is one of our three core businesses in Inter IKEA and is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost. Supply Chain Development is going into the next phase of a great journey. By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development agenda into one organization, embedding process and the development and management of digital solutions into the business, we create the best preconditions for meeting the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs. SCD's mission is to design & secure the preconditions for a world class supply chain, run and improve everyday solutions, keep together and optimize the development and innovation agenda.
We are now looking for a Process Developer within area Procurement Development, Supply Chain Development. The position is based in Älmhult, Sweden or Warsaw, Poland.
About Area Procurement Development
SCD Procurement Development is part of Supply Chain Development. In SCD Procurement Development we develop and embed processes and solutions to support throughout the whole life cycle partnership with a supplier, from potential cooperation to the end of joint business. This comprises all major activities such as acquisition, price management, durability and quality, including deviation & claim management. Our support, covering IT tools and adaptation to legal compliance as well as our own rules and regulations, is directed to all IKEA supply units.
Job Description
We are looking for a Process Developer in Procurement to support the development and operations of a value driven and user-friendly digital product in SAP S/4HANA platform,
As a Process Developer you will create sustainable customer value, growth and profitability for IKEA by leading and contributing to the company processes development; how we work, lead and organize, with process orientation as the starting point.
As Process Developer you will be responsible for:
• Identify and propose process/sub process design and/or improvement initiatives and prepare basis for decisions
• Gather, understand and analyze business benefit of identified process improvement potentials
• Support implementation and establishment of the process including identifying competence development needs
• Facilitate and push the implementation of way of working with process oriented business development in IKEA
• Lead, manage and/or support process improvement projects (incl IT tools). Interact with related functions and matrixes in the development of the solution
• Secure consistency and interdependencies in the process development towards other connected processes
• Improve, develop & keep process documentation up to date according to defined framework (process maps, working methods, task descriptions, measurement specifications, learning material, ...)
• Secure follow up of process performance according to set KPI's
• Participate in external networks for benchmarking and to enhance knowledge in relevant processes
Qualifications
Are you our next Process Developer? We see that you are a strong business person with a passion for process work, with energy to simplify way of working! We see that you are highly driven by development and constantly being on the way. You dare to think differently and you have an agile approach and adapt as we go. You are interested in process way of working, digitalization and finding new ways of working and are highly motivated to do this by leading business through people and collaborate and interact with different stakeholders.
You have proven experience and knowledge or willingness to develop yourself in:
• The specific processes, organizations and business in the field of work
• The IKEA value chain, the process landscape and the IKEA organization
• Process development, improvement methods/tools and practical experience of process development
• Cost/benefit and how to affect its result through process development
• Change management
• Lean manufacturing, Six sigma, IPS, e.g.
• Previous experience with SAP products will give you an extra edge
As a person you have:
• Strong analytical skills, planning skills, tactical capability, clarity in communication, ability to take the lead around given responsibilities
• Ability to listen to and understand the needs of the business. Both in the everyday needs, but also translate future plans and strategies into development plans or initiatives
• Positive team player spirit and you can secure that development is synchronized both within a project but also across other development areas
• Positive attitude, self-going, persistent and motivated by taking on challenges
• Experience of and inspired by leading and dealing with change
• Understanding of IKEA way of working, business model and total cost approach
Additional information
If this seems to be for you, we are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English. Apply as soon possible but no later than 20th of March 2025.
This role will be placed in Älmhult, Sweden or in Warsaw, Poland.
If you have questions about the position, please reach out to hiring manager Piotr Andrukiewicz at piotr.andrukiewicz@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to People & Culture Specialist Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
.
