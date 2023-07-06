Process Automation Lead - Hot & Cold Rolling
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Process Automation Lead - Hot & Cold Rolling: The Process Automation Lead (Hot & Cold Rolling) will be an integral part of the company's technology division reporting to the Head of Process Optimization and Automation. The department will be responsible for the H2GS group 'Centre of Excellence' in production optimization and continuous improvement across all its operations, associated technology, and sites. Close co-operation and collaboration with the Hydrogen, DRI, Steel, Utilities, Sustainability and Digital Factory teams will be vital for success. As Process Automation Lead (Hot & Cold Rolling), you will be the custodian of process automation for the hot and cold rolling areas which includes both hot and cold rolling (pickling, galvanising, and coating lines). Without legacy in technology, operations or organization, the team is well-positioned to drive new levels of digitalization, automation and data driven practices in close co-operation with major technology suppliers.
Responsibilities:
• Be the custodian of process automation systems for the hot and cold rolling areas (includes hot and cold rolling, pickling, galvanising, and coating lines).
• Custodianship includes inter-alia: safety, standards, compliance, design, development, engineering, construction, commissioning, asset reliability, and product lifecycle management.
• Working closely with SMS Group (technology provider) in terms of ongoing preparation and planning to ensure successful and reliable implementation of X-Pact modular automation packages for the hot and cold rolling areas.
• Adopt a leading role in the planning and execution of the various digital pre-commissioning of automation systems during the X-Pact simulation testing ('Plug & Work') to ensure shorter commissioning period and associated faster production ramp-up.
• The adoption of a leading simulation / testing role in terms of planning and preparation will also extend to the near-reality advanced training for operations and maintenance personnel which will take place prior to commissioning of the hot and cold rolling plants.
• Adopt a leading role post-commissioning in assisting with the continuous optimisation of the production processes and help develop the necessary tools to benchmark and optimise product quality in the hot and cold rolling areas.
• Use the digital technologies and tools to turn data into information thereby adding value that improves plant performance, cost position, product quality and CO2 abatement.
• The Process Automation Lead (Hot & Cold Rolling) will help further develop the H2GS data platform to allow for automatic processing and management of process measurement data to aid in detailed root cause analysis and plant optimisation.
• You will lead the further development of process automation and tools in terms of Digitalization / Industry 4.0 to assist in the enhancement of the Asset Reliability Program and in improving predictive maintenance information via enhanced capabilities.
• Advanced digitalization increases the risk of cyber-attacks and requires the implementation of industrial security to safely protect the process automation infrastructure and associated operations. The Process Automation Lead will therefore collaborate closely with the Digital team to ensure that the risk of cyber-attack has been actioned via the implementation of the identified protection requirements. Ensure that the risk analysis conducted by the respective technology provider is both thorough and effective and conforms to the appropriate standard i.e., IEC 62443.
• Supporting the Digital Team with future technology developments by adopting a leading role in future technology development in terms of AI and Edge technologies (e.g., local machine analysis and transmission to higher-level systems, process automation digital assistants for operations and maintenance staff and digital twin concepts to boost asset performance).
• Be the custodian for the management of automation system product lifecycle in terms of hot and cold rolling automation systems. Assist with the development of effective control mechanisms to manage the lifecycle process from phase-out announcement to product cancellation and discontinuation.
• Help design the technology of the future (together with customers and equipment suppliers), identifying the next generation of equipment for automation and optimised production flow e.g. IIoT, next generation automation architectures, unified namespaces, and wireless technologies.
Qualifications:
• Ensuring a safe working environment for all.
• Expert knowledge of industrial automation systems and communication networks. In depth experience with the Siemens Simatic S7 automation range will be an advantage.
