Private tutor to French students - Lund
Allakando AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Malmö Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Malmö
2023-05-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Allakando AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Help French students from Sweden!
You easily choose the assignments that suit you and your subjects on our teacher portal
You meet your students through our online digital classroom
The lessons are 90-120 minutes long and use to be once or twice a week
You work from home or our main office at Lund C together with our team
Requirement: You must be a native French speaker
The part-time job is perfect for you if
You are currently attending high school or university
You want to make a difference for other people
You are positive and engaging
You have good subject knowledge in your subjects
You can work at least 4 hours per week
Two of our families looking for a tutor
Subject: Mathematics
Number of times per week: 1/week for 120 minutes each
Subject: French
Number of times per week: 1/week for 90 minutes each
We also have more students seeking help that you can apply for once you have been hired.
Apply for the job by emailing: sixten.malmborg@allakando.se
Learn more about us here: https://www.allakando.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-17
Email
E-post: sixten.malmborg@allakando.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Allakando AB
(org.nr 556831-9817)
Allakando (visa karta
)
217 74 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Allakando Läxhjälp Malmö Jobbnummer
7795065