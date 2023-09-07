Privacy Counsel
2023-09-07
Act as privacy legal point of contact for various cross-functional business leaders and their teams
Assess current data privacy program and recommend and oversee improvements to current policies and documentation
Identify any Processing of Personal Data carried out by the company and our suppliers
Review any onward transfer of Personal Data and carry out risk assessments related to such transfers
Identify specific training needs for the organization and implement training programs for various levels of employees
Negotiate Data Processing Agreements with customers and suppliers
Work with internal stakeholders to fulfill tasks related to privacy program (including product, development, information security, legal, and operations)
Manage internal workstreams to ensure privacy initiatives are carried out according to regulatory requirements
Requirements
Qualified Lawyer with 2-4 years of experience working in data privacy and/or compliance related roles
Legal Background required (EU LLB and/or LLM)
Certified International Privacy Professional Certification or equivalent preferred
Comprehensive knowledge of EU data protection regulations required
Knowledge of U.S. data protection regulations preferred
Experience at a global and/or US-headquartered organization preferred
Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal skills to interact with team members, customers, partners, and vendors
Ability to work autonomously and balance business considerations while maintaining strong relationships
Aptitude to think quickly to solve complex problems
Willingness to take rational but bold decisions under time pressure
Practical business judgment and ability to qualify risk
Benefits
Calabrio People are: Open, Clear, Ambitious, Accountable, Collaborative, Consistent
What we value most... workplace diversity and ensuring an environment of mutual respect. We believe that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success, and we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
Our commitment is to continue to keep our people healthy, focused, and creative. We've built a company culture where you'll feel motivated and truly excited to come to work. Calabrio is driven by the diversity of our talented team members who come from a wide variety of backgrounds and lifestyles. As an equal opportunity employer, we always consider and embrace ALL individuals including what makes them unique. We believe our team members should be happy and healthy, with peace of mind and a sense of accomplishment.
About Calabrio:
Calabrio has joined forces with some of the best minds and most progressive concepts on enriching human interactions through our customer experience intelligence platform. For you, that means working on high-performing innovative teams that combine their incredible ideas in one incredible company.
Our team members are offered comprehensive benefits for various life circumstances and needs, great opportunities for career development, and a balanced work-life to achieve personal and professional success (all benefits are subject to eligibility requirements).
Awards & Accolades:
Calabrio has 300 Global Partners, more than 2.25 million agents, and over 7,000 customers worldwide. We've been doing this for more than two decades and have been recognized by leading independent third parties such as Gartner, Forrester, and G2 Crowd as a leader and visionary.
Calabrio celebrates and fosters a culture that thrives on diversity. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer that prohibits discrimination and harassment of any kind.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Calabrio AB
(org.nr 556523-5925)
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8095454