Principal Technology Architect/ Senior Principal Technology Architect
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Role - Senior Principal Technology Architect
Technology - SAP S/4HANA
Location - Sweden
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic, and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your Role
Infosys is seeking a highly experienced and visionary Senior Principal Technology Architect - SAP to join our growing SAP practice in Europe. This role requires deep SAP technology expertise, thought leadership, and a strong track record of architecting and delivering complex SAP transformation programs.
As a Principal Technology Architect, you will own solution architecture, lead client engagements, guide delivery teams, and shape the SAP transformation vision for some of Europe's leading enterprises.
Key Responsibilities:
Architecture & Delivery Leadership
• Lead the design and governance of SAP solutions across multiple end to end S/4HANA implementations and large scale transformation programs.
• Define and steer architecture vision aligned with client business strategy, SAP roadmap (S/4HANA, BTP, RISE), enterprise standards, and cost considerations.
• Drive project execution from Phase 0 through delivery, across Greenfield, Brownfield, and Hybrid implementations.
• Utilize SAP's full toolchain for architecture design, implementation, and lifecycle management.
Client Engagement & Advisory
• Collaborate with business and IT stakeholders to define transformation roadmaps and readiness assessments.
• Act as a trusted advisor to C-suite and senior stakeholders, influencing transformation strategy, de risking complex programs, and shaping value-driven solution architectures.
• Represent Infosys in key client interactions with strong communication and leadership presence.
Pre-Sales & Thought Leadership
• Lead solution proposals, architecture blueprints, and effort estimations for RFP/RFI cycles.
• Support deal shaping, value proposition development, and architecture governance for large SAP pursuits.
• Contribute to internal knowledge assets, best practices, reference architectures, and quality frameworks.
• Publications, patents, or external thought leadership are considered a strong advantage.
People Leadership
• Mentor and guide SAP architects and consulting teams across delivery and pre-sales.
• Establish architecture standards, good practices, and quality gates across the SAP service line.
• Foster a culture of technical excellence, collaboration, and continuous learning.
Skill Required:
• Deep functional (SAP Finance/Manufacturing/Logistics/Sales) or technical skills (ABAP, Integration, Security, Basis) in one or two SAP ERP skills.
• Experience in SAP S/4HANA, EWM, TM, Business AI, LeanIX, Signavio, Cloud ALM
• Hands-on SAP consulting experience.
• Minimum of 4 full lifecycle SAP project implementations.
• Experience in leading teams in SAP projects.
• Exposure to at least two types of S/4HANA projects: Greenfield, Brownfield, or Hybrid.
• Experience in transformation preparation or Phase 0 activities.
• Proficiency in SAP toolchain usage or administration.
• Valid SAP certification in relevant skill areas.
• Strong client-facing skills with the ability to engage middle management effectively.
• Proven ability to build solution proposals and estimate efforts accurately.
• Demonstrated flexibility, team spirit, and a results-driven mindset.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Exposure to multiple SAP modules or skill areas within the SAP product portfolio.
• Publications or thought leadership in SAP or industry-specific domains.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
All aspects of the hiring process and employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: kothakapu.2148613@infosys.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9825323