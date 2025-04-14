Principal Security Master
2025-04-14
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are now looking for a Principal Security Master to join and strengthen our Security team!
At Mobile Financial Services (MFS) we enable financial inclusion - truly using Technology for doing good in society! Our systems are used by hundreds of millions of people every day for services such as peer to peer transfers, payments, disbursements, loans, savings etc. We use the latest and greatest tech and techniques to guarantee powerful software with premium quality. Our headquarters is located in Karlskrona where we develop one of the world's largest Fintech products.
The Ericsson Wallet Platform (EWP) product, enables our customers to provide financial services. The customers are operators and banks and have the highest expectations on security.
We are now looking for a Security Specialist to join and strengthen our Security team in Karlskrona, Sweden!
What you will do:
Play a pivotal role in ensuring the security of our products, systems, and data. The ideal candidate will have a deep technical expertise in software development, network security, cryptography, and secure coding practices. You will be responsible for leading and driving the security initiatives across our organization, ensuring adherence to security standards and compliance regulations.
• Drive security initiatives and communicating security strategies across the organization.
• Assess and manage risk-based security decisions, weighing the interests of multiple stakeholders and risk profiles against each other.
• Develop, implement long-term security strategies aligned with business objectives and industry processes and standards.
• Lead all aspects of product security, including secure development practices, threat modeling, security testing, and secure deployment methodologies.
• Apply security tools and methodologies to conduct security vulnerability assessments and implement security testing methodologies.
• Collaborate across the organization and effectively communicate security concepts and ensure the implementation of security measures.
The skills you bring:
• BSc or higher equivalent education in Software Engineering, Computer Science or similar
• 8+ years of experience in a security role, with a focus on product security and software development preferably in a Fintech and Cloud environment.
• In-depth understanding of security standards and compliance regulations, such as ISO/IEC 27001, NIST SP-800 series, PCI SSS, and OWASP Top 10.
• Solid and proven background in software development.
• Good knowledge of modern software development techniques Java, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes and Front-End/Back-End penetration skills.
• Strong leadership and management skills, with the ability to drive security initiatives and communicate security strategies in an efficient way across the organization.
• Expertise in risk management, security tools, and methodologies.
• Excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities, with a strategic approach.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with all stakeholders.
If you are passionate about security and have the skills and experience to excel in this role, we encourage you to apply and become a part of our dynamic team at MFS. Ersättning
