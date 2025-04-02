Principal Scientist, Data Omics - Early Cvrm Bioscience
AstraZeneca AB
Are you a passionate and motivated computational biologist eager to transform Research & Development using cutting-edge OMICS techniques? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Join our Early Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (Early CVRM) Department and be a part of an innovative team dedicated to advancing scientific discovery in these critical areas.
The Early CVRM department is accountable for the discovery and development of new medicines within three main strategic areas, namely cardiovascular, renal and metabolism. You will join the Bioscience Technology Division that serves as a hub for technologies and innovation, partnering across disease areas to advance target discovery and drug development. Our team specializes in Bioscience Assays & Automation, Histology & Imaging, Next-Generation Platforms and Data Analysis & Bioinformatics.
Accountabilities
As a Principal Scientist in OMICS Data Science, you will play a critical role in driving transformative insights into disease biology by leveraging state-of-the-art genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics among other data. You will report to the Head of Bioscience Technology and work at our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
In collaboration with multidisciplinary experts, the role involves:
Analyzing and interpreting large datasets across project teams (multi-omics datasets such as combinations of transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and functional genomics).
Ensuring the effective use of multi-omics insights in target identification, model validation, and efficacy studies.
Advancing multi-omics analytics, tools etc.
Contributing innovative solutions that will accelerate AstraZeneca projects.
In this role, you will also lead cross-functional initiatives to establish best practices and deliver value through OMICS while maintaining compliance with Good Laboratory Practice and organizational standards. Your leadership within the AstraZeneca data science community will be vital to improving multi-omics research and its applications. Additionally, you will support strategic growth, contributing to the long-term development of the Bioscience Department and the Early Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (CVRM) strategy.
Essential Skills/Experience
We are seeking a highly skilled computational scientist with relevant experience in a similar position. The ideal candidate is a dynamic specialist who excels at solving complex problems through collaboration, thrives in multidisciplinary research settings, values teamwork, and leverages diverse strengths. A proactive nature, initiative, and the ability to foster partnerships are essential for success.
PhD degree in computational biology or data science with 3+ years post-PhD professional experience in a similar position or MSc degree with 5+ years post-PhD professional experience in a similar position.
Must-have: applied experience (>2 years) in the integration of multiple omics data types and analysis of large data (e.g. proteomics and transcriptomics, metabolomics, etc.)
Prior experience in developing analytical pipelines using established or new frameworks.
*
Prior cross-functional project leadership experiences.
Work with minimal supervision, taking ownership and a can-do attitude in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Ability to communicate effectively with team members and non-experts, both verbally and through documentation.
*
Excellent interpersonal skills and willingness to work within a team in a quickly evolving environment.
Desirable for this role
Network of academic/industrial collaborators in the field.
*
Experience in using AI-ML for target discovery and validation
At AstraZeneca, we are committed to making a difference. We have built our business around our passion for science. Now we are fusing data and technology with the latest scientific innovations to achieve the next wave of breakthroughs. Our combination of curiosity and courage drives us, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before. We celebrate our successes and failures along the way. By advancing our scientific knowledge we are helping to shape the future of healthcare. To create the greatest and swiftest impact on disease.
If your passion is science and you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then apply now!
