Principal Hard Surface Artist
2024-07-04
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for a Principal Hard Surface Artist for a key role working on our upcoming projects.
As a Principal Hard Surface Artist, you will be leading the Hard Surface production on one of our upcoming projects. You will work closely with a team of Hard Surface artists as well as the project leadership to ensure the project's Hard Surface needs are met. You will also help shape the project's technical pipelines as well as production timelines from an early stage of the project's production.
We enthusiastically welcome diverse viewpoints and backgrounds. We at Remedy value and are committed to ensuring an inclusive and safe work environment for all our team members.
What you get to do
As the Principal Hard Surface Artist on a project, you will be the first point of contact for all Hard Surface needs
Define the Hard Surface scope, staffing and potential external development to ensure a smooth Hard Surface production
Define Hard Surface workflows and pipelines early in the process
Create benchmark assets for team members or external partners
Create high-quality Hard Surface Assets (weapons, vehicles, props, etc.) that fit the overall style of the project working from concepts/references and expanding them creatively
Advise, review and provide feedback and guidance to team members or external development on maintaining the quality and art style of assets
Actively communicate with different departments and provide accurate time estimations for your teams work
What you bring to the role
You have experience leading a team of artists during a game production
A portfolio that demonstrates a strong ability to create realistic Hard Surface Assets for video games
You are familiar working either within Maya, 3DS Max, blender or other 3D software packages
You have an excellent understanding of shape, composition and layout as well as a technical understanding of game engines
You have experience planning a project and managing multiple people and tasks
You have experience in hiring and interviewing candidates for a project
You are used to collaborating with colleagues across different departments and you can communicate and present your ideas in a clear way
Good interpersonal skills. As a team lead you are dedicated to contribute towards a friendly and inclusive work environment
What is in it for you
At Remedy, you get to work on awesome, memorable gaming experiences for our players, in a studio where your input is valued and your creative freedom is encouraged
We work in an environment that values both individual and teamwork, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard & workload stays sensible. We believe in and support work-life balance. Happy people work better!
We offer an extensive set of employee benefits and an annual bonus system as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills further. On top of this, in Finland and Sweden you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, in addition to public holidays and other special occasions
We have two offices, one in Finland, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and one in Stockholm, Sweden. Both locations are well known for their exceptional quality of life, free education and pristine nature at your doorstep.
If you are not already in Finland or Sweden, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we take care of everything else.
Our studio is embracing a hybrid work model that gives you the flexibility to work from home and have valuable face-to-face time with your colleagues.
