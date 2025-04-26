Principal Data Engineer
Uppdragsbeskrivning
Description - Principal Data Engineer
Build, test & maintain data layer & data platforms in product teams. Develop and implement the data architecture that helps analyse and process data in the way the organization needs it. Handle effectively interfaces to large amounts of data and create / integrate data structures suitable for analysis and deploy algorithms in performance efficient code. The Job can exist in two domains: Data Engineering and Machine Learning.
Start date: 2025-05-19
End date: 2027-05-19
Location: Gothenburg
Workload: 100%
Please apply with CV in English
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
