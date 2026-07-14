Primary School Learning Assistant
Stiftelsen Stockholm International School / Skolassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla skolassistentjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stiftelsen Stockholm International School i Stockholm
Reports to: Primary School Vice Principal
Our vision
To be recognised as a leading international school that inspires and educates generations of global change-makers.
Our mission
Stockholm International School inspires and educates children of the global community through internationally recognised learning programs. We enable international mobility and support growth and talent development in the Stockholm region and beyond.
Description/Purpose
To support excellent education for primary school students from early years through grade 5. Working hours 40 hours per week, excluding half an hour lunch break.
Duties/Responsibilities
Classroom Responsibilities (8.30-15.30)
Provide instructional support for the classroom teacher.
Encourage student engagement and participation.
Offer help and individual attention to students who need support.
Lead small group discussions and/or activities.
Give feedback to the classroom teacher regarding students' learning.
Assist in keeping the general class organized.
Be an active and contributing member of the School Faculty.
Actively contribute to the operational needs of the school.
To undertake duties as required, including before-school and end-of-day duties, break duties, lunch support, and additional support in other year groups as required.
Foster a supportive and inclusive classroom environment.
Substitute for the class teacher when the teacher is not in school (Remunerated with the initial teacher salary rate for those hours).
After-School Care / After-School Activities Duties 15:30-16:30/17:30
Encourage student engagement and participation.
Offer help and individual attention to students in need.
Lead small group discussions and/or activities.
Assist in keeping the general classroom environment in order.
Foster a supportive and inclusive classroom environment.
Other Duties
Greeting students and parents as they arrive at school.
Monitoring students and ensuring their safety.
Escorting students into the school in the crosswalk.
Ensuring corridors are calm and students are in the correct location.
Break/Lunch Duties
Collecting students from the corridor, as required.
Monitoring students and ensuring their safety.
Helping the play leaders with their duties, as required.
Ensuring students exit the building calmly and quietly.
Ensuring students return to class promptly.
Traffic Duties
Monitoring traffic flow and keeping the crossing paths clear of parked vehicles.
Ensuring students exit the building calmly and aid them in crossing the road safely.
Greeting students and parents as they leave school.
Qualifications, Attributes, and Experience
The ability to work with young children.
Excellent communication skills.
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students.
A sense of humour.
The ability to work effectively in a team.
A pleasant and friendly personality.
A sound IT ability.
The ability to function effectively under pressure.
The ability to show initiative and work independently.
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last 10 years of employment in every country worked. A judicial background check will be conducted prior to the issuance of the contract for prospective candidates applying to work at our school.
What we offer:
As well as the exciting opportunities this role presents, we also offer benefits in terms of; a pension scheme (Alecta ITP 1/ITP2), a generous wellness stipend, other insurances, and a substantial amount of professional development opportunities inside and outside the school. We also offer staff events and social gatherings that bring colleagues together, for example, hobby evenings and choir practices. Our location in central Stockholm is easily accessible by public transportation.
Contract details:
Temporary General fixed-term Contract
Employment rate: 100%
Start date: August 7, 2026
End date: June 15, 2027
Salary:
Individually negotiated.
Application:
Last day for application: Friday, July 31, 2026.
We only accept applications in English and from certified candidates.
SIS holds the right to offer the position as soon as a viable candidate is found.
Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
. Please write [Primary School Learning Assistant] in the Subject Line. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Send you CV and cover letter in English to application@intsch.se
E-post: application@intsch.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PYP Learning Assistant". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stiftelsen Stockholm International School
, https://stockholmis.se/
Drottninggatan 71b (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm International School Jobbnummer
10002612