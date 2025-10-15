Pre-Project Manager
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-10-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking for a Pre-Project Manager, who will be engaged in the pre project and bidding phase of L1 to L3 processing opportunities.
You will report to the Manager Pre-Projects France , Benelux and North Europe.
The position is based in Lund - Sweden or Aarhus - Denmark , but you need to be prepared and flexible to travel up to 20% of the time.
What you will do
Manage the pre-project phase and take overall responsibility for the pre-project execution in compliance with the project governance and quality procedures in place.
Leading the pre-project team that is set up for medium to large-scale pre-projects (none of them direct reports) - experience in managing larger teams in matrix organization is required.
Drive productivity in pre-project through utilization of global reusable solutions, processes, and tools (OFCE, project governance, risk management, etc.).
Definine deliverables and fixing the scope together with customer and customer management based on strategic and economic evaluations.
Understand the client's need and propose the appropriate solution to meet their expectation
Drive the study of client's tender materials, flag, discuss and document deviations from Tetra Pak standards
Responsible of the technical solution, development of the process functional diagrams and P&IDs
Specify the equipment, calculate the costs and cooperate with supply management to deliver request for quotations to the third-party equipment and services providers
Develop the project time schedule and define the commissioning and performance criteria
Prepare the quotation materials and contract documents.
Drive the design review, risk assessment and quotation reviews
Support the sales team to deliver technical and/or commercial presentation of the Tetra Pak offer to customers
For sold projects, drive the project handover to the implementation project manager and project team and provide support as needed
Capture and document the lessons learned in the sales phase
We believe you have
A Master's University degree or equivalent in Mechanical / Process / Food Engineering is required.
Minimum 5 years of work projects and sales experience - bidding/tendering / pre-project / project work
Strong technical background and commercial negotiation skills.
Strong experience in the food / aseptic/liquid processing industry
Experience in implementing processing solutions and working on installation projects.
Familiar with general engineering and drawing software tools used for large-scale plant engineering.
Experience in using database-driven engineering design tools is preferred (e.g., Matrix, SSP).
Experience in packaging projects would be a plus.
SAP knowledge
Fluency in English is mandatory + Swedish and/or Danish is highly recommended.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on October 29th.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Mohamed ELKEHILI at mohamed.elkehili@tetrapak.com
.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Vivien Balogh at vivien.balogh@tetrapak.com
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9557522