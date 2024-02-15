Powertrain / Vehicle integration expert
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Sustainability including climate change are the challenges of our generation. Our contribution is to offer leading transport and infrastructure solutions enabling societies to prosper in a sustainable way.
Decarbonized-fuels, -energy carriers, and -electrification are key enablers for carbon neutral road transport. Using hydrogen as a carrier of green electricity to power electric trucks, or renewable fuel engines is one important part of the solution and a complement to battery electric vehicles.
We are highly skilled engineers acting in an exciting global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally.
We want to unleash the potential of technology to shape the world we live in. Do you want to join us on this journey?
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
The team Technology Strategy & Analysis has the responsibility to lead technology strategy and contribute to business strategy for new powertrain and energy solutions. We lead strategic investigations of new and innovative powertrain technology concepts as well as research initiatives and research collaboration. The team initiates and coordinates initial phases of public funding, external affairs and partnerships, in close collaboration with GTT, CTO office, our patent department, product planning and chief engineers. Our key function is to support innovation progress with idea generation, idea development and analysis expertise.
You will be part of a team consisting of 6-10 motivated senior employees with extensive background in Powertrain development and big passion for new technologies.
WHO ARE YOU?
As an experienced engineer with a long history within heavy-duty truck engineering, you have a good knowledge of the complete vehicle system, its application, and its requirements, especially related to propulsion. You can perform analysis of systems and subsystems, identifying for example mechanical, thermal, thermodynamic, fluid-dynamic and safety demands from a powertrain concept to a vehicle and vice-versa. Your holistic system view can easily identify system challenges and your engineering skills enable you to suggest potential solutions: you are a problem-solver. Since you are excellent in communicating and are responsive to others, collaboration comes easy, and you have an excellent track-record of acceptance of non-conventional technical system solutions.
Other requirements that would be beneficial for this role are:
* M.Sc. in engineering
* Solid mechanical, thermal management, thermodynamic and fluid mechanic skills
* 15+ years of industrial experience preferably in different areas of heavy-duty truck R&D.
* Knowledge of different powertrain solutions and vehicle technology
* Knowledge of heavy-duty truck concepts
* Fluent in English
Other requirements that could be a merit:
* Electro-mechanical skills
* Knowledge of concept simulation tools (GT-Power, GT-suite or equivalent)
Imagine yourself working in an environment focused and fully energized to develop H2 solutions for the future transportation. We trust the individual and act as a team, have fun at work, stay close to the product and provide opportunities to grow.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
An exciting an important role to enable the integration of future powertrain concepts in vehicle and to translate future vehicle and or vehicle subsystem requirements to innovative powertrain solutions. You are a bridge between powertrain concept teams and vehicle teams and will investigate how vehicle systems need to be adapted to integrate future powertrain concepts and vice versa, how powertrain concepts need to be adapted to be integrated in the vehicle. A sometimes compromise that will require innovative thinking to find a solution that will bring the highest potential out of the combined concept. You will work closely with Vehicle Engineering, Vehicle Technology, Powertrain engineering and Electro mobility teams and our own Powertrain Strategic Development teams working on concepts related to fuel-cell, and internal combustion engine solutions. In many cases you will act as an advanced engineering project leader.
We hope to see you as part of our team! Welcome with your application today!
For more information please contact hiring manager, Director Technology Strategy Analysis: Lucien Koopmans lucien.koopmans@volvo.com
