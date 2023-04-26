Power System Studies Specialist
2023-04-26
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We are devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
We, within our competence and expertise, at AFRY are involved in shaping the future of the energy transition. The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business area's strategy addresses the challenges of a changing power sector, upgraded grid infrastructures are instrumental in adopting the future generation mix to guarantee an economic and reliable power supply.
System Studies, FACTS, and HVDC section is a vibrant and competent team within T&D Sweden at AFRY. The team has a cross-functional role with a focus on Network Planning, FACTS (Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems), HVDC (High-Voltage, Direct Current) transmission systems, Integration of Renewables, and other Advanced Power System Applications within Sweden, and Internationally. At present, the section consists of teams within seven offices across Sweden and work in projects across the globe.
We develop the system requirements for different utility and industry customers' needs and also evaluate contractors and supplier submittals for both tenders and projects. You should be able to develop systems and solutions based on those system and functional requirements. We work together with our customers towards delivering sustainable techno-economic solutions in a timely manner is a core value for the team.
Qualifications
You are experienced within the power systems analysis field and have an MSc or Ph.D. in Electrical Power Systems with at least 7 years of hands-on experience in this field. You are passionate about working with new and leading technologies and have a good knowledge of FACTS and HVDC combined with a good understanding of RE systems integration challenges.
You have the knowledge and proven experience in simulation programs and power system tools.
You must demonstrate excellent command in at least two of the following software programs and tools, PSCAD, PSS/E, DIgSILENT / PowerFactory, EMTP-RV, ETAP, MATLAB, Simulink, RSCAD / RTDS ...etc.
Being able to demonstrate a very good understanding of FACTS, HVDC, or RE integration within some of the following areas brings value to our offering and will be assessed during the application process:
Network Planning Studies
Selectivity study of a power system
Grid Code Compliance and Connection Studies
Dynamic Performance Studies
Transients & Insulation Coordination Studies
Power Quality Studies (Harmonic Performance, Flicker, ...etc)
System Interaction Studies and Resonance
Control System Design
AC & DC Network Integration
To succeed in the role, you need your social and analytical skills, you are expected to be communicative with a powerful self-drive, results-oriented, and able to work independently in both AFRY premises and also at our customers. This means that you will be given opportunities to travel and commute within Sweden in part but also you can expect to have the chance to work with some customers overseas.
We want a colleague that is business oriented and understand the sales and marketing business as part of being a consultant and hence you should be able to develop and drive credible and productive long-term relations with our customers and expand your business network.
Fluent communication in English and good command of Swedish are required for this position. Good knowledge of other languages is a plus.
Additional Information
The last day for applications is 2023-05-28 but candidate evaluation and appointment take place on an ongoing basis so why do not send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please contact Hiring Manager Mustafa Ibrahim at mustafa.ibrahim@afry.com
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
