Power System Engineer
2025-01-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
Are you ready to shape the future of high-voltage systems (HVDC) in a role that combines cutting-edge technology, global collaboration, and exciting challenges? We're seeking driven individuals with a passion for engineering to join our innovative team in Ludvika. This is your opportunity to grow your career while contributing to groundbreaking projects that make a difference worldwide.
About our client
Our client, a global leader in their field, strongly believes in the long-term sustainability of HVDC technology (High Voltage Direct Current). This technology enables the transmission of electricity using direct current at high voltages, making it suitable for long-distance energy transfer and connecting power grids with minimal losses. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the most viable option for energy transmission. Here, you will have the opportunity to make an impact and grow in a dynamic, international environment.
About the role
As an Power System Engineer, you will contribute to the planning, design, development, and installation of high-voltage electrical systems. You'll be upgrading the software for the HVDC system and developing design solutions using proprietary languages like Hydro. Your tasks will involve developing HMIs, managing data communication, and verifying customer-specific solutions both in the lab and on-site.
You will also create and document code, develop test plans, and travel to customer sites to implement software changes, perform rewiring, and ensure systems are fully operational. This role provides an opportunity to grow your expertise in HVDC technology while making a meaningful impact.
Requirements
Bachelors degree in a relevant field (e.g., Electrical Engineering, IT systems, Operational Technology, Computer Science) or another technical degree with less than 10 years of relevant work experience
0-2 years of work experience within the relevant field
Proficiency in English (Swedish is a plus)
A strong inner drive and a proactive problem-solving mindset
Interest in international travel and experiencing different cultures
Additional information
Start date: By agreement
Location: Ludvika
Form of employment: You will work as a consultant for 12 months with the ambition to then be employed directly by the client.
