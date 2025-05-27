Postdoctoral researchers within Cybersecurity and Embodied AI
Örebro universitet / Högskolejobb / Örebro Visa alla högskolejobb i Örebro
2025-05-27
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Örebro universitet i Örebro
, Karlskoga
, Hällefors
, Karlstad
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for up to two postdoctoral researchers in Computer Science, specializing in Cybersecurity and Embodied AI, for a fixed-term position at the School of Science and Technology.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Computer Science, Cybersecurity.
Background
The postdoctoral researchers will be affiliated with the Department of Computer Science within the School of Science and Technology and will carry on research within the field of Cybersecurity for Embodied AI. Within the same project on Cybersecurity and Embodied AI, the postdoctoral researchers will also have the possibility to collaborate with two PhD students.
The postdoctoral researchers will belong to the graduate school within the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP). WASP is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry. Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/
Duties and responsibilities
The appointment as a postdoctoral researcher is intended to enable persons who have recently been awarded their doctoral degree to consolidate and develop primarily their research skills. Besides consolidating their research and publication track, the postdocs may be required to contribute to the department teaching (whether at the undergraduate or graduate level), up to 20 % of their time.
Qualifications and assessment criteria
To see the job advertisement in its entirety visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20250160
Information
This is a full-time position for two years, with the possibility of a one-year extension. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the position, contact Alberto Giaretta (alberto.giaretta@oru.se
). For administration issues, contact Martin Magnusson (+46 19 303870, martin.magnusson@oru.se
).
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Account of research qualifications and experience
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
• Relevant scientific publications (maximum of 10 and in full-text format)
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is June 23, 2025. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), we are required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning tillämpas. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Örebro Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2924), http://www.oru.se/ Arbetsplats
Örebro universitet Jobbnummer
9362036