Postdoctoral researcher in Chemistry
2024-10-02
We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher in Chemistry for a fixed-term position at the School of Science and Technology.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Chemistry.
Background
The research center Man-Technology-Environment (MTM) at the School of Science and Technology, Örebro University, conducts well-established research within Biogeosphere Dynamics, Environment and Health, and Ecosystem Ecology. MTM is a recognized European leader in environmental and health-related research, which pioneered scientific methods for analyzing the risk potential of a broad spectrum of toxicants for humans and the environment. The center employs high-end technologies to understand molecular and adverse effects, assess toxic potential, and monitor the fate of chemicals. MTM operates advanced laboratories where samples of soil, air, water, food, and biological materials undergo analysis for heavy metals, persistent organic pollutants, and emerging chemicals. This research extends to various contexts, including surface waters, contaminated sites, air quality, recycling supply chains, and wastewater. Our environmental research strives to identify chemical threats and opportunities, providing understanding, sustainable solutions, and information for society and business.
This postdoctoral researcher position is connected to the SEASON project that aims to investigate how climate change will affect the risks associated with sediments contaminated with organic and inorganic pollutants. For this, it is essential to simulate and modify critical environmental parameters, such as pH and temperature, under controlled laboratory conditions, considering the complex and dynamic interactions between abiotic and biotic factors at the sediment-water interphase. The project is conducted in close collaboration with industrial partners. The results of the project will be particularly relevant for these partners, as it contributes to their knowledge enhancement, competence building, and, consequently, increased competitiveness in their respective businesses. The project involves six business partners: Eurofins, Jordnära Miljökonsult, Sellén & Filipovic, Tyrens, Wescon Miljökonsult, and WSP.
The SEASON project aims to identify substances responsible for (eco-)toxicological effects in environmental samples and to understand their adverse outcomes, particularly with a focus on PFAS and metals. As part of the interdisciplinary project, the research will explore how climate change influences the distribution and bioavailability of contaminants at the sediment-water interface. This postdoctoral researcher position is dedicated to studying mechanism-specific and molecular effects of contaminated sediment samples under changing environmental conditions, working closely with industry partners.
Duties and responsibilities
The appointment as a postdoctoral researcher is intended to enable persons who have recently been awarded their doctoral degree to consolidate and develop primarily their research skills.
The primary responsibilities include leading and supervising subprojects related to the impacts of climate change on PFAS and metals. The postdoctoral researcher will investigate how changes in environmental conditions affect the distribution, bioavailability, and speciation of these contaminants, examining interactions between abiotic (sediment) and biotic (fish) components. The role also involves managing and maintaining advanced analytical instruments in a well-equipped laboratory, ensuring their optimal performance for research. Additionally, the researcher will supervise students, provide guidance in research activities, and contribute to teaching within the department. Effective communication with researchers, industrial partners, and stakeholders is crucial to disseminate research findings.
Qualifications and assessment criteria
Information
This is a full-time position for two (or three) years. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the position, contact Leo Yeung, +46 19 30 1421, email: Leo.Yeung@oru.se
, Steffen Keiter (project leader), +46 19 30 3604, email: steffen.keiter@oru.se
, or Ingrid Ericson Jogsten (Head of Division of Natural Sciences), +46 19 30 1209, email: ingrid.ericson@oru.se
.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Account of research qualifications and experience
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
• Relevant scientific publications (maximum of 10 and in full-text format)
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is October 30, 2024. We look forward to receiving your application!
