Postdoctoral position in Ecology
2025-07-08
Welcome to Linnaeus University! Here you'll meet 2 200 staff members and 40 000 students, all united in following the vision to set knowledge in motion for a sustainable societal development. With us, research and education are conducted with an eye towards the future. Our proximity to the business world, both locally and globally, gives us a wide reach and the ability to create change that makes an impact. All that's needed is a place where ideas have the space to meet and grow. That's what we've created - and you are invited.
Change starts here!
The Department of Biology and Environmental Science is part of the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences. The research activities within this multidisciplinary school include among other things the areas of Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Biomedical Sciences, Organic Chemistry, Marine Ecology and Microbiology.
Field of subject for the position: Ecology
Placement: Kalmar. Since Linnaeus University is located in both Växjö and Kalmar, travel between the cities may occur.
Extent and period: Employment under the postdoctoral agreement. Full-time for 2 years.
Start date: By agreement, but preferably September 1, 2025.
Content of position
The working task consists mainly of research within a large collaborative project focusing on biodiversity, interactions and dynamics in coastal ecosystems. The project seeks to investigate drivers of spatial and temporal variation in a broad range of organisms, ranging from microbial communities in bottom sediments to fishes and birds. The work will therefore entail collaboration with researchers representing different competences, ranging from biogeochemistry and microbiology to movement-, evolutionary-, and community ecology. The postdoc that we are looking for shall collaborate with group members and contribute to the development of ongoing research. This will include the integration, modelling, and advanced statistical analyses of large genetic, ecological, and environmental data sets. The successful candidate is also expected to take a leading role in the co-ordination and writing of scientific articles within the research environment EEMiS (Ecology and Evolution in Microbial model Systems) and Knowledge Environment Water.
You will be expected to participate actively in the department's knowledge environment and networks, both internally and externally. This includes conducting and disseminating research, as well as providing guidance to PhD and MSc students.
Teaching and supervision amounting to a maximum of 20% of full-time may be included in the duties.
Qualification requirements
Qualified for the appointment is anyone who holds a PhD, or a foreign degree equivalent to a PhD in Ecology, Molecular Ecology or Microbiology, and who has completed their degree no more than three years before the application deadline.
An applicant must not previously have been employed as a postdoc for more than a year within the same or a related subject area at Linnaeus University.
In order to qualify for the present position, the applicant must have good knowledge of English, documented ability to analyze large datasets, using the methods mentioned below. Documented experience of scientific publishing with co-author groups.
Assessment criteria
Assessment grounds that would place the candidate at an advantage include documented evidence of research in ecology, experience and knowledge in advanced complex statistical analysis (e.g., multivariate statistics, linear and generalized linear mixed effects models, PCAs, PCoAs, RDAs, and permutational approaches) of large integrated datasets including ecological, environmental, molecular, and sequence data (e.g., 16S and 18S data), as well as knowledge in bioinformatics. In addition, the postdoc should have a high proficiency in written and spoken English, be able to solve problems, and the ability to work independently.
The work is performed in a research group, why teamwork and flexibility is accorded great importance.
The overall assessment of skills gives particular importance to an assessment of the applicant's potential for a successful career as a researcher and teacher researcher.
When the university hires new teachers, the candidates should be selected based on a qualitative overall assessment of their competence and skills, identifying those deemed to have the best potential to carry out and develop the relevant tasks and to contribute to the successful development of the organization.
Further information
Head of department: Anna Augustsson, anna.augustsson@lnu.se
Contact person: Samuel Hylander, samuel.hylander@lnu.se
Human Resources Consultant: Marianne Palmér, marianne.palmer@lnu.se
Welcome with your application no later than August 17, 2025.
Do you want to know more about the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences? Read more at: https://lnu.se/mot-linneuniversitetet/Organisation/fakulteten-for-halso--och-livsvetenskap/
The application in English must include a CV (with the applicant's phone number and email and contact details including the phone number and email address of two references), a cover letter describing the applicant's research interests, motivation for the project and experience relevant to the position, documentation of exams and grades, a copy of passport, a complete list of publications and any other documentation that the applicant wishes to present.
