Postdoctoral position Animal Science
2022-12-09
Department of Animal Nutrition and Management
HUV conduct basic and applied research focused on feed, nutrition and management. The goal is to create a sustainable and profitable production with good animal care that provides high quality food. We conduct research on both production- and sports animals and pets. Our department is responsible for undergraduate education, research and postgraduate education in the subject areas of nutritional physiology, feed science, management issues and aquaculture. HUV offers an inspiring research environment where we study metabolic processes and nutrient utilization in animals, management in various animal production systems. HUV has activities on two SLU campus, Uppsala and Umeå.
This project will investigate economical and sustainable ways of mitigating greenhouse gases emissions (GHG), mainly methane (CH4), from Swedish dairy production by composing low-emitting diets based on resources capable to minimize feed-food competition. In this project, the duties of the post doc researcher will investigate the optimal use of new high-fat content oat varieties associated or not with cold-pressed rapeseed cake in dairy cows fed on grass silage-based diets. The main objective of the feeding practices will be to reduce CH4 emissions in dairy production systems. Economic performance and sustainability aspects will be also calculated and taken into account.
Duties:
The main duty is to plan and carry out experiments related to the subject of this application, as briefly described above. The post doc should also analyse and publish data from the project. There will be possibilities to develop novel research ideas and participate in funding applications as part of the position.
Teaching in basic and higher education will be part of the duties. These activities will encompass up to 20% of the position and will be performed in agreement with the director of studies. Collaboration in other ongoing projects together with researchers and doctoral students at SLU will be possible.
Qualifications:
• We are looking for a person with a doctorate degree in animal nutrition.
• English and Swedish languages must be spoken and written fluently.
• The position requires abilities to independently plan, conduct and evaluate scientific experiments in laboratory and animal trials.
• Knowledge in fatty acids analysis is required for this position.
• Meriting skills include experience of working with the gas in vitro production method and the GreenFeed system for ruminants, experience of teaching, and driver license for cars.
• Personal skills and competences are an important part of the evaluation and include a structured and good cooperative ability and ability to work independent.
• The position is intended for a junior researcher and we are primarily looking for people who have completed a doctorate a maximum of three years ago.
Place of work:
Umeå
Form of employment:
Temporary employment for 24 months
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
Februrary 1st 2023
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2022-12-27
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden.
