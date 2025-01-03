Postdoctor in tumor immunity
Göteborgs universitet / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Göteborgs universitet i Göteborg
, Partille
, Lysekil
, Uddevalla
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
Subject area
Tumor immunity
Subject area description
The immune system is important to fight tumors, and this ability can be further improved by immunotherapy. Our research group studies immunity to tumors in the large intestine and investigates how we can harness components of the immune response to enhance anti-tumor immunity further. More specifically, we are interested in unconventional T cells, a group of T cells which in humans comprise mainly gd T cells and mucosa-associated invariant T (MAIT) cells. We focus primarily on their migration into tumors, their different effector functions, their contribution to anti-tumor immunity and if these features can be used for immunotherapy.
Duties
The employment primarily includes independent research on the role of unconventional T cells in tumor immunity, more precisely planning, execution and analysis of experiment aimed at elucidating cytotoxic mechanisms. Presentation of results in scientific journals and in conferences. Participation in the research group's collective efforts to isolate cells from tissue samples, responsibility for selected pieces of equipment, and participation in internal meetings and discussions. Supervision of students.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in Chapter 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
To be eligible for appointment as a postdoc, the applicant is required to have a doctoral degree, a doctoral degree in art or a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This eligibility requirement must be met before the employment decision is made.
In the first instance, those who have completed their degree no more than three years prior to the end of the application period shall be considered. Those who have completed their degree more than three years prior to the end of the application period may also be considered in the first instance if special grounds exist. Special grounds relate to leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, commissions of trust within union organisations, service within the defence services or other similar circumstances, as well as clinical service or service/assignment relevant to the subject area.
Assessment criteria
A PhD in immunology is a requirement to be considered for the employment. Experience of successful planning and execution of independent research in the field of immunology, compilation and interpretation of scientific studies, and writing of scientific articles is of major importance. Experience in flow cytometric analyses is a strong merit, as well as experience in methods to isolate and culture human primary cells from tissues. In addition, experience in bioinformatic analyses and advanced microscopy is also advantageous. Furthermore, organizational skills, accuracy, and a good ability to cooperate with different groups of staff is required.
Regulations for the evaluation of qualifications for academic positions are given in Chapter 4, Section 3 - 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, two years with the possibility of one year's extension, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information
If you have any questions about the position, please contact:
Professor Marianne Quiding Järbrinkhttps://www.gu.se/en/research/marianne-quiding-jarbrink
Phone: 031-786 6215
Email: marianne.quiding@microbio.gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain:
• A cover letter giving a brief description of previous research experience, and a motivation to why you are applying
• A detailed CV including a list of publications
• Contact details of two references
• Proof of completed PhD
Applications must be received by: 2025-01-31
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea of what we and Gothenburg have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit: https://www.gu.se/en/about-the-university/welcome-services https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
In connection to this recruitment, we have already decided which recruitment channels we should use. We therefore decline further contact with vendors, recruitment and staffing companies. Ersättning
Salaries are set individually at the University. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153), http://www.gu.se/ Arbetsplats
Göteborgs universitet Jobbnummer
9085637