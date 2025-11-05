Postdoctor At Upsc
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology
The Department of forest genetics and plant physiology is part of Umeå Plant Science Centre (UPSC, https://www.upsc.se)
which is a centre of excellence for experimental plant research and forest biotechnology in Northern Sweden. Our mission is to perform excellent and innovative basic research and generate knowledge that benefits forestry, agriculture, environment and society. We work across a wide range of disciplines in plant science reaching from cell biology to ecophysiology and from basic research to industrial applications. Our common goal is to understand the plants' ability to grow, adapt and acclimate to a changing world and how we can breed better plants.
About the position
We are looking for a postdoctor to join the UPSC working on the project Uncovering the cambial response to water deficit in poplar. The project aims to reveal how water status fluctuations affect cambial activity, wood formation, and growth regulation in trees, combining physiological and molecular approaches. You will be part of a collaborative and interdisciplinary team working with experimental tree biology, plant physiology, molecular biology, and biomechanics. Together with your colleagues, you will be responsible for:
• Designing and conducting water deficit experiments in poplar trees using controlled growth platforms.
• Monitoring stem growth dynamics and water relations in high temporal resolution.
• Performing anatomical and biomechanical analyses of cambial and xylem tissues, using microscopy, image segmentation and AFM-based measurements of vascular tissues.
• Carrying out molecular analyses including RNA sequencing, gene regulatory network inference, and hormonal profiling in collaboration with local and international partners.
• Developing and characterizing functional lines (RNAi or other genetic tools) to test candidate genes involved in cambial responses.
• Disseminating results through scientific publications, presentations, and project workshops.
The work will be structured around independent experimental research combined with close collaboration across partner laboratories. The position offers opportunities to develop your own research profile while contributing to the joint goals of the project.
Your profile
Formal requirements:
• A PhD degree in plant biology, plant physiology, molecular biology, forest sciences, or a closely related field (awarded before the decision of the position).
• Documented experience with at least one of the following: tree/woody plant biology, water relations, biomechanics, wood formation, or molecular biology of vascular tissues.
• Strong skills in experimental design, data collection, and analysis.
• Excellent written and spoken English.
Meritorious qualifications:
• Experience with tree experimental systems.
• Skills in physiological measurements (e.g. leaf water potential, dendrometers) and/or wood anatomy.
• Experience with RNASeq, transcriptomics, or hormone profiling.
• Knowledge of biomechanics.
• Experience in interdisciplinary collaboration and international research environments.
• Ability to work independently as well as in a team, and to communicate results to both academic and broader audiences.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are therefore primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
About us
UPSC belongs to two universities, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and Umeå University. About 200 people from more than 40 different nationalities work here. We host some 30 principal investigators, and our researchers have access to state-of-the-art analytical platforms, unique tree germplasm resources and plant growth facilities. We strive for a collaborative work environment and support our scientists throughout all career stages by providing professional training opportunities and individual career mentoring.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology, SLU, Umeå.
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
2026-01-01 or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 20 November 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
