Postdoc position in Nuclear Waste Management Research
2024-12-05
Project overview
We are seeking a highly motivated postdoctoral researcher to join the Nuclear Chemistry research group at Chalmers University of Technology. The research focuses on radioactive waste management, specifically on the interactions between radionuclides, cement, and iron.
Intermediate-level radioactive waste (ILW) is often conditioned using concrete or stored in steel containers. In this project, you will investigate the sorption behavior of radionuclide tracers in a mixed media of cement and iron. Key objectives include:
• Quantifying radionuclide sorption onto cement phases in the presence of iron foils.
• Exploring how iron influences the redox states of redox-sensitive radionuclides.
• Assessing the impact of Fe(II) dissolution on the sorption of other divalent metals.
The experimental work will be conducted under inert conditions in a glove-box environment. Metal oxidation states will be analyzed using X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS). Furthermore, sorption modeling on synthetic cement phases (e.g., tobermorite) using Density Functional Theory (DFT) is an integral part of the project.
Main responsibilities
• Conduct advanced experimental research on radionuclide sorption behavior in cement phases under inert conditions.
• Perform spectroscopic analysis using X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) to determine metal oxidation states.
• Contribute to computational studies, including Density Functional Theory (DFT) calculations, to model metal sorption onto synthetic cement phases such as tobermorite.
About the division
The Energy and Materials division at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering conducts diverse research addressing critical material and energy challenges. Our mission is to contribute to a sustainable future by improving material and energy systems across multiple applications, including:
• High-temperature corrosion prevention
• Development of advanced fuel cells
• Recycling of valuable materials
• Innovations in nuclear energy
Our collaborative and dynamic environment offers ample opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position, you must meet the following criteria:
• Hold a doctoral degree in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering, awarded no more than three years before the application deadline.
• Have at least three peer-reviewed research publications.
• Possess strong verbal and written communication skills in English.
Preferred qualifications:
• Academic coursework in nuclear or radiological sciences.
• Experience working with radiotracers and/or radioactive substances.
• Proficiency in XPS analysis.
Employment terms
This is a full-time postdoctoral position with a fixed term of two years. Comprehensive supervision and support will be provided for both experimental and modeling studies.
What we offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
How to apply
Applications must be submitted in English and include the following documents in PDF format (max file size 40 MB per file; ZIP files are not supported):
• Curriculum vitae
• Full CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
• Contact details for two referees.
• Personal statement (1-3 pages)
• A brief introduction of yourself.
• Overview of previous research fields and main research achievements.
• Description of future research goals and focus areas.
• Other supporting documents
• Verified copies of diplomas, grades, and certificates.
Note: It is the applicant's responsibility to ensure that the application is complete. Incomplete applications or applications submitted via email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 4 January 2025
Contact information
For further questions, please contact:
Dr. Stellan Holgersson, Energy & Materials
Phone: +46 (0) 31 772 2802
Email: stehol@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
