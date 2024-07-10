Postdoc position in gas sensing using 2D materials
2024-07-10
Project description
You will be working in a researchgroup that adressen the NO2 gas sensing charectteristics of advanced MOS2-based chemiresistive sensors. You will be using state-of-the-art clean room and material analasys laboratory to perform the tasks.
We will study nanopatterned MOS2 material with enriched zigzag edge content for advanced NO2 gas sensing. The method of nanopatterning MoS2 has been recently discovered by our group. Using our unique material, we will boost the gas sesning characteristics, benchmark them against the state-of-the-art and find ways to verify reporoducibility and scalability of manufacturing.
You will study gas sensing performance of MoS2-based chemiresistive sensors with a particular emphasis on device optimization, reproducibility, and scalability. Device optimization will include crrelation between gas sesning characteristics and morphological madifications of MoS2 material, including nanopatterning and doping. The project will be carried out in close collaboration with academic and industrial partners.
Information about the division and the department
The Physics department has a very broad and interdisciplinary profile including activities driven by fundamental questions and curiosity as well as by societal needs and development. The position is placed at the Division of Nano and biophysics, in the Timur Shegai Group, with focus on NO2 gas sensing investigations of nanostructured 2D materials, specifically MoS2 with zigzag edge-enriched content.
The interdisciplinary activities at the Physics department is manifested in its active involvement in many of Chalmers' Areas of Advance, Excellence initiatives and Centers for industrial collaborations, in which cross-departmental activities in the fields of for example energy, nano, materials and life science are organized to bring together education, research and innovation, with the aim to successfully meet the needs of society and contribute to a sustainable future. Chalmers way of coordinating research, teaching and outreach in thematic clusters creates unusual possibilities for collaboration, creativity and dynamics. By focusing and combining our strengths, we manage to take on larger challenges and foster arenas where new ideas are born and initiatives are taken which make a difference for the world.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility is to pursue the goals of your research project. You are also expected to develop own ideas and find your own ways in tackling research and development challenges. The position may also include some level of interactions with both industrial and academic project partners.
Qualifications
To qualify as a postdoc, you must hold a PhD degree in physics and have a strong interest in 2D materials and gas sensing. You should already have some skills in 2D material manufacturing, as well as gas sesning using such materials. Finally, you should enjoy working in a collaborative environment including interactions with both theoreticians and experimentalists, as well as industrial partners.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
Mandatory
• Experinece of electron beam lithography of 2D materials
• Experience of gas sensing with nanostructured 2D materials
Meritorious
• Experience of advanced electronic measurments
• Experinece of MoS2 groth and gas sensing
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 2024-0428 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-07-31
For questions, please contact:
Timur Shegai, Nano and biophysicsTimurs@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
