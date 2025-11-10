Postdoc position for Generative models for molecular dynamics
Join us to pioneer next-generation generative models that accelerate molecular dynamics. We seek a postdoctoral researcher to develop AI surrogates for molecular dynamics (MD), slashing computational costs by orders of magnitude and enabling breakthroughs in drug design and materials science. The position bridges machine learning and molecular science, with opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, and impactful research.
About us
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Chalmers/University of Gothenburg drives cutting-edge research in machine learning and its application within the Data Science & AI division (DSAI). With 30+ nationalities and strong industry/academic ties, we offer a dynamic, collaborative ecosystem.
The AI and Machine Learning in the Natural Sciences (AIMLeNS) lab is a tight-knit team of computer scientists, chemists, physicists, and mathematicians working collaboratively. Our focus is on developing practical methods that blend traditional disciplines with modern machine learning and AI technologies to effectively address large-scale problems.
About the research project
We are seeking a highly motivated Postdoc to join our group in developing generative surrogate models for molecular dynamics (MD). MD is a foundational technology across the sciences and engineering, with translational applications in areas such as drug discovery and materials design.
One of our group's goals is to create efficient surrogate models that reduce the computational cost of MD simulations by several orders of magnitude. Notable examples of our work in this area include Boltzmann Generators [1,2], Surrogate-model Assisted Molecular Dynamics [3], and Implicit Transfer Operators [4,5].
The Postdoc will lead both the conceptual development in close collaboration with the project's Principal Investigator, and practical implementation of this research with the AIMLeNS team. The role also offers ample opportunities to mentor PhD students, supervise MSc projects, and engage with a vibrant network of national and international collaborators.
The recruited candidate will work in the AIMLeNS lab lead by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Simon Olsson at Chalmers University of Technology, and will enjoy access to local and national supercomputing facilities such as BerzeLiUs and Alvis.
Who we are looking for
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline.
To be successful in this position, you:
• have a strong, quantitative background, ideally hands on with modern generative models
• have proven ability to lead complex research projects independently
• have excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
We expect you are somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following will strengthen your application:
• Familiarity with any of: molecular simulation methods (integrators, force fields, enhanced sampling), structural biology, biophysics, or chemistry.
• Teaching experience is meritorious but not required
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
What you will do
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to lead research projects in collaboration with the project PI and other group members. The research entails developing and implementing scientific ideas, establishing research collaborations, communicating your results orally or in written form via scientific venues, including in journals and at conferences.
The position involves teaching on undergraduate and master's levels including supervising master's and/or PhD students. This role develops skills for academic faculty positions or industry R&D leadership.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a dynamic work environment in Gothenburg-Sweden's vibrant coastal hub.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
AIMLeNS offers:
• Access to state of the art HPC computing facilities (BerzeLiUs, Alvis)
• Mentorship for career development incl. grant writing and networking.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
Application Procedure
Please submit your application in English as PDF files according to the instructions below. Each file should not exceed 40 MB. Note: The system does not support Zip files.
1. CV
Include the following:
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
• Two references who can be contacted for shortlisted candidates.
2. Personal Letter
Limit the letter to 1-3 pages and include:
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: December 7th, 2025
For questions please contact:
Simon Olsson
Associate Professor
Email: simonols@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
