Postdoc on camera trapping, remote sensing, and AI for wildlife studies
2024-12-13
Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies
The Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies (WFE), SLU, Umeå, is looking for a postdoc with strong interests in wildlife conservation technology. She/he will work within Big Picture, a European project financed through Biodiversa+ developing data management and analytical tools to integrate and advance professional and citizen science camera-trapping initiatives across Europe. The successful applicant will work on a work package led by SLU focussing on strengthening the link between satellite remote sensing and camera trapping, and be part of a growing conservation technology hub at WFE.
About the position
Duties
The successful candidate will develop machine learning algorithms and analytical tools to analyse vegetation and habitat characteristics from camera-trap images, and link these to wildlife data. Furthermore, she/he will closely work with the SLU Big Picture project team consisting of Associate Prof. Tim Hofmeester and Dr. Magali Frauendorf. The successful candidate will develop machine-learning algorithms to automatically classify the vegetation green-up as well as different habitat types from camera trap images, and link these to satellite remote sensing data at a European scale. She/he will closely collaborate with other project members within the large consortium. The successful candidate will also have opportunities to be involved in research within other Big Picture work packages. There will be also room to develop own research interests related to the application of AI and statistical models to satellite remote sensing and/or camera trapping data.
Your profile
Qualifications
Applicants should hold a PhD in computer science, remote sensing or (wildlife) ecology with strong coding skills. We are looking for a highly motivated and team-oriented candidate with documented experience with AI (e.g., machine learning, deep learning) and image classification. A good knowledge of spoken English and writing skills are essential.
Affinity with plant phenology, remote sensing, wildlife ecology and/or management, and the use of camera traps, count as merits.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
About us
The department offers a creative, stimulating, and highly international environment and performs internationally recognised research, education and environmental monitoring in the research areas: animal ecology, aquatic ecology, molecular ecology and restoration ecology (see https://www.slu.se/en/departments/wildlife-fish-environmental-studies/research/).
The department has many international employees and well-established national and international collaborations, which gives opportunities for fruitful exchange.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Umeå
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months
Scope:
100%
Start date:
1 March 2025 or according to agreement
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 19 January 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
