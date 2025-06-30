Postdoc in post-AM processing of additively manufactured components
Join a young team with a strong national and international network in the field of the rapidly expanding area of metal additive manufacturing at Chalmers University of Technology! This postdoc position offers unique opportunities to develop your skills and knowledge while making a difference for the future by contributing to the sustainable development involving a technology for manufacture of tomorrow.
About the department
The main competences at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science are found in the areas of:
• Human-Technology Interaction
• Form and Function
• Modeling and Simulation
• Product Development
• Material
• Production and in the interaction between these areas.
The research focuses on the development of the industrial process, from need to finished product while creating added value. To combine skills throughout the whole chain distinguishes the department both nationally and internationally. Here we gather internationally prominent researchers, in dynamic and outstanding research environments, as well as in national and international research networks.
About the research
The national competence centre CAM2 (Centre for Additive Manufacturing - Metal) focuses on material development for powder-based metal AM technologies covering the whole AM chain.
CAM2 is hosted by the Division of Materials and Manufacture at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science. The division addresses core research questions related to:
•
Powder-based metal additive manufacturing
•
Powder technology and surface engineering
•
Surface coatings and nanomaterials
•
Two-dimensional materials such as graphene
•
Metal cutting and grinding processes
The research environment is interdisciplinary and collaborative, with strong ties to both industry and academic partners at the national and international level.
About the role
We are looking for a project coordinator for a research project on "Robust post-processing of additively manufactured components". This is a Smart Advanced Manufacturing project with 13 project partners from Germany and Sweden. The overarching goal of the project is to pave the way for industrialization, commercialization, and standardization of AM- and post-processing operations to produce reliable and sustainable components more affordably and more efficiently.
Due to the complexity of the research, an integrated framework combining experiments, simulations, and data-driven methods is required. The coordinator should therefore have a basic understanding of each of these areas in order to effectively manage and align the collaborative efforts.
In addition to this project, the role will also include coordination and research activities within the Centre for Additive Manufacturing - Metal (CAM2), with a particular focus on novel post-processing techniques for metal AM components and their influence on dynamic properties.
Main responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a postdoc and project coordinator is to assure smooth coordination of the above mentioned projects and perform your own research with focus on post-AM processing as part of the research group. The position involves coordinating research project "Robust post-processing of additively manufactured components" and assure smooth collaboration within academia, industry and with society at large.
Qualifications
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in materials science, material mechanics and/or production engineering awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
* The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Priority will be given to candidates with a relevant background in post-AM processing of metal AM components.
• Skills in powder-based metal AM, materials characterization, microscopy and project coordination are advantageous.
• Considering project coordination as one of the main scopes, Swedish is also advantage, but not a must.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application Procedure
For inofrmation about the application procedure please refer to the advert on Chalmers' webpage.
We welcome your application no later than August 30th, 2025 Ersättning
