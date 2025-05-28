Postdoc in modeling interstellar magnetic fields
2025-05-28
Applications are invited for a postdoctoral position in modeling of interstellar magnetic fields at the Department of Space, Earth and Environment, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden.
About the research project and the division of Astronomy and Plasma Physics
The successful candidate will work on developing and testing algorithms for 3D magnetic field reconstruction. The position will involve the use of MHD simulations for creating synthetic observables of magnetic fields, such as multi-wavelength polarization maps. The Astronomy and plasma physics (AoP) division at the Space, Earth and Environment (SEE) department at Chalmers hosts about 45 staff members involved in research activities such as active galactic nuclei, evolved stars, exoplanets, galaxy evolution, interstellar medium, star formation, as well as fusion plasma physics. The division also collaborates with the Onsala Space Observatory that hosts, e.g., the Nordic ALMA Regional Center node, and is the SKA center for Sweden.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
Applicants should have a PhD in astrophysics by the start of the appointment, demonstrated experience with MHD simulations in relation to galaxy evolution and observations of galactic magnetic fields. Experience with Bayesian statistics is advantageous. Strong verbal and written communication skills in English are required.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. *
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
What you will do
The position is for full-time employment to conduct research in collaboration with the group led by Asst. Prof. Gina Panopoulou. This includes code development, analysis and interpretation of data, writing manuscripts for publication and presenting work at relevant conferences. Opportunities for mentoring undergraduate/graduate students will be made available over the duration of the position. The position includes an expectation to participate in building a positive, inclusive work environment at the division.
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform research related to the research being conducted within the group. The position may also include supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within Chalmers and internationally.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with possibility for extension subject to availability of funds.
Application Procedure
Please submit your application in English as PDF files according to the instructions below. Each file should not exceed 40 MB. Note: The system does not support Zip files.
1. CV
Name the document as: CV, [Your Surname]. Include the following:
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
2. Personal Letter
Name the document as: Personal Letter, [Your Surname]. Limit the letter to 1-3 pages and include:
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: June 27, 2025
For questions please contact:
Georgia Panopoulou, AoP
Email: georgia.panopoulou@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture.
