Postdoc in Materials Chemistry
2025-05-27
Work assignments
The project for which we are now looking for a Postdoc concerns fundamental research within materials chemistry, primarily focused on discovery of novel 2D intermetallic materials for energy and catalytic applications.
The Materials Design division is currently active in the design and development of new 2D materials. This is achieved through a combination of theoretical simulations performed in close connection to materials synthesis and characterization, with subsequent property testing. We have a strong track record in the discovery of new MXenes (2D metal carbides/nitrides), and we now intend to explore new 2D materials beyond MXenes (2D borides, 2D intermetallic...) for energy, catalytic, and environmental applications.
You will perform laminated 3D intermetallic materials synthesis (primarily powder-based bulk synthesis) and realize 2D materials through selective etching. The materials will be characterized with respect to structure and composition (XRD, SEM, EDX, XPS, TEM). The 2D materials will be formulated into electrodes (and devices), and will be tested for, e.g., energy conversion potential (such as HER and OER), energy storage potential (supercapacitors and batteries).
You will be part of an international team (> 20 people) performing related theoretical investigations and experimental activities on laminated materials in 3D and 2D, including (in selection) advanced materials characterization, high resolution (in situ) microscopy, and synchrotron analysis.
As postdoc, you will principally carry out research. A certain amount of teaching may be part of your duties, up to a maximum of 20% of working hours.
Qualifications
To be qualified to take employment as postdoc, you must have been awarded a doctoral degree or have a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This degree must have been awarded at the latest by the point at which LiU makes its decision to employ you.
It is considered advantageous if your doctoral degree is no older than three years at application deadline for this job. If there are special reasons for having an older doctoral degree - such as taking statutory leave - then these may be taken into consideration.
We are looking for someone with a doctoral degree in physics/materials chemistry or materials science/engineering. We welcome applications from candidates with expertise in one or more of the following areas: electrochemistry, Hydrogen/Oxygen Evolution Reactions, laminated 3D materials synthesis, 2D materials synthesis and characterization. You should have excellent written and spoken English; and should be self-driven, highly motivated, and with strong teamwork skills.
We are looking for highly motivated researchers with a passion for contributing to solutions in the future innovations and global energy landscape. If you excel in collaborative environments and can bring expertise in some of the areas listed above, we encourage you to apply.
A letter of intent should be submitted with the application, describing your research achievements and interests.
The workplace
The Materials Design division carries out research, undergraduate and postgraduate education within materials physics and chemistry. The division is divided into three units; Materials theory, Thin films and nanolaminated materials, and Applied electrochemistry. You will join a diverse, inclusive, and supportive work environment that values scientific curiosity and creativity and targeting new materials for future innovations.
This recruitment is connected to the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE). WISE, funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, is the largest-ever investment in materials science in Sweden and will encompass major efforts at Sweden's foremost universities over the course of 10 years. The vision is a sustainable future through materials science.
Read more: https://wise-materials.org
All early-stage researchers recruited into the WISE program will be a part of the WISE Research School, an ambitious nationwide program of seminars, courses, research visits, and other activities to promote a strong multi-disciplinary and international network between PhD students, postdocs, researchers, and industry.
The employment
This employment is a temporary contract of two years with the possibility of extension up to a total maximum of three years.
The employment is full-time. Starting date by agreement.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button. Your application must be received no later than 24 June, 2025.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
Please attach your selected research publications electronically, in pdf or word format, in the application template. Research publications, e.g. monographs, which cannot be sent electronically should be sent in three sets by mail to the University Registrar at Linköping University, University Registrar, S-581 83 Linköping, Sweden. The publications must be received by Linköping University no later than the deadline for application.
Please note that printed publications will not be returned. They will be archived at Linköping University.
In the event of a discrepancy between the English translation of the job announcement and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall take precedent.
