Postdoc in computer science, in clifford algebra for quantum Algorithms
Mälardalens Universitet / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2024-06-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mälardalens Universitet i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally
At the School of Innovation, Design and Engineering our students are studying to be for example innovators, entrepreneurs, illustrators, information designers, network technicians and engineers. Here we have the research specialisations of Embedded Systems, and Innovation and Product Realisation. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with companies, organisations and public authorities in the region.Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment 2 years
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 2024-07-01
Campus location: Västeras
School: School of Innovation, Design and Engineering, (IDT)
Position description
The purpose of the position is to give the employee an early opportunity to develop his or her independence as a researcher and to create the conditions for further acquisitions of qualifications after completing the doctoral degree.The position is part of efforts to underpin the future supply of skills. The position is a temporary employment of maximum 3 years.
We are now looking for a postdoc who is motivated to join the HERO group at MDU. The group focuses on exploring the applications of Clifford algebra in quantum algorithms. The field of quantum computing is developing rapidly, but designing efficient and robust quantum algorithms remains a challenge. The project delves into Clifford algebra, a powerful mathematical tool, to design quantum algorithms.
The tasks consist of conducting high quality research both independently and in close collaboration with other researchers at MDU, communicating research results, organising seminars and meetings, and contributing to writing project applications.
Qualifications requirements
The applicant is required to have a PhD degree in physics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or a closely related field.
The applicant must have completed the degree no more than three years before the end of the application period. You have not previously held a position as a postdoctoral researcher in the same or related subject area at MDU that exceeds one year.
The applicant has experience in algorithm design and analysis, preferably with a quantum computing bent. Programming proficiency in Python (Pytorch) or other relevant languages is required. The applicant is fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Assesment criteria
For this position special emphasis will be placed on in-depth understanding of abstract algebra, especially Clifford algebras. You have played a key role in publishing research findings in top-tier conference and journal.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment. You have the ability to work independently and thrive in a collaborative research environment.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The scientific publications that you do not have in digital form are to be sent by post to:
Mälardalen University
Division of Human Resources
Ref.no: 2024/1456
Box 883
721 23 Västerås
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
We decline all contact with recruiters and salespersons of advertisements. We have made our strategic choices for this recruitment. Ersättning
månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mälardalens Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2916), http://www.mdu.se Arbetsplats
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Head of division
Annica Kristoffersson annica.kristoffersson@mdu.se +46 (0) 21 10 31 40 Jobbnummer
8737323