Postdoc in Computer Science - Cybersecurity and AI
2025-03-03
Take the opportunity to become part of a growing team with great opportunities and interesting project to strengthen the collaboration between the CPR and HCT groups.
At the School of Engineering, research and teaching are conducted in computer science, computer engineering, and informatics. We have two expanding departments in these areas, with around 50 employees. Your placement will be in the Department of Computer Science and Informatics. The department offers education at undergraduate, advanced, and research levels. Teaching is conducted through bachelor's, master's, and engineering programmes that range from graphic design to software development and cybersecurity.
We have some of the highest application numbers in Sweden for our bachelor's programmes in Networking and Cybersecurity and Graphic Design and Web Development. We also offer a popular master's programme in Cybersecurity. For more information, visit https://ju.se/en/about-us/school-of-engineering/organisation/departments/computer-science-and-informatics.html
We invite applications for a postdoctoral researcher to join our research team in exploring the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) with a human-centered focus. The position is shared between the Cybersecurity and Privacy Research Group (CPR) and the Human-Centered Technology Group (HCT).
The exact topic of the position is up for discussion and will be jointly developed with the candidate.
Different topics to focus on within the area could be, for example:
- AI for cybersecurity awareness training. For example, by using AI for target user/group adaptation.
- Explainable AI (XAI) for cybersecurity decision support.
- Human-centered AI for threat detection and incident response.
Job description
You will conduct research during 80% of your time in some of the relevant areas mentioned, while the remaining 20% will be spent on teaching or other administrative duties in courses relevant to your competencies.
We offer you
- A dynamic working environment at a collaborative, internationally connected and globally oriented university;
- A possibility to continue your academic career within the field of computer science;
- Teaching in programmes with a close connection to the industry where all students gain experience from internships;
- A workplace in the city centre of Jönköping, surrounded by nature, and lakes, but also near several airports and public transport;
- Help to relocate and settle in Jönköping.https://ju.se/en/about-us/work-at-jonkoping-university.html
Qualifications
We are seeking a candidate:
- with a strong publication record to conduct daring research in this interdisciplinary and fast-moving field.
- who has been awarded a Degree of Doctor, no more than three years before the application period has expired.
It is meritorious if you have a good ability to communicate in both spoken and written Swedish
For complete eligibility requirements for a position as an Posdoc at Jönköping University, see the applicable parts of the "https://ju.se/about-us/employment-regulations-for-teachers
Information
The position is a temporary employment of 100%, starting 2025-08-15 or by agreement. Collective agreements and individual wages apply.
We value having an organization made up of diverse skills, experiences, and abilities, which is why we encourage applications from all backgrounds. We are committed to equality and diversity within our organization.
More information regarding the recruitment process in our "https://ju.se/download/18.44c54c5f18bb4becfe24ade/1699621365806/Regulations
for employment of teachers at Jönköping University - Appointment procedure.pdf.
Welcome with your application, no later than 2025-05-01
Your application is preferred in PDF form and should include:
- Cover letter,
- CV,
- Attested credentials
- Copy of the PhD-title
- References
The School of Engineering is one of four schools within Jönköping University. We offer attractive education at all levels and conduct research in several areas. As a collaborative school, we spread knowledge to the surrounding society and co-develop new technology. We have been awarded the accreditation "Engaged University" by the international organization ACEEU (Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities).
Jönköping University is a modern institution, characterised by internationalisation and an entrepreneurial spirit. We attract highly qualified, inventive and enterprising people from all around the world. We develop new knowledge and share our expertise through solid collaborations with industry and business, the public sector and other higher education institutions. We offer an equal and inclusive workplace and we welcome applicants with diverse backgrounds. For more information, visit http://www.ju.se Ersättning
