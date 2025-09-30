Postdoc in AI-driven clinical decision making
2025-09-30
Are you passionate about artificial intelligence and its potential to transform healthcare?
Join us as a postdoctoral researcher at Chalmers University of Technology, where you will develop explainable AI models for personalized treatment planning in sports medicine and orthopaedics. You will work in a highly interdisciplinary environment, collaborating with leading experts in AI, mathematics, orthopaedics, and physiotherapy, with direct impact on patient care.
About the research project
This position is hosted in the Polster Lab at the Division of Systems and Synthetic Biology (SYSBIO), Department of Life Sciences, Chalmers University of Technology.
The project focuses on developing AI-driven decision support systems for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and other knee-related injuries. You will integrate and analyze large-scale clinical registry data in close collaboration with Sahlgrenska University Hospital, aiming to create predictive, interpretable, and clinically actionable models for personalized medicine.
The SYSBIO division provides an international and collaborative environment, combining computational, biological, and medical expertise to address complex health challenges.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in computer science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, applied mathematics, or a closely related field, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• Documented research experience in machine learning, AI, or statistical modeling.
• Proven ability to handle large and complex datasets, including preprocessing and integration.
• Strong programming skills (e.g., Python, R, MATLAB, or similar).
• Demonstrated ability to conduct independent research and publish in peer-reviewed journals.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience with clinical or biomedical datasets, particularly registry-based or longitudinal data.
• Familiarity with explainable AI and interpretable machine learning methods.
What you will do
• Conduct independent and collaborative research in machine learning and AI for clinical decision support.
• Develop, train, and validate predictive and explainable models using large-scale clinical registry data.
• Work closely with clinical collaborators (orthopaedics, physiotherapy) to ensure models are interpretable and clinically relevant.
• Publish research findings in high-quality international journals and present results at conferences.
• Contribute to the development of interdisciplinary collaborations across Chalmers and Sahlgrenska Academy.
• Participate in mentoring and supervision of MSc and PhD students within the lab.
• Engage in the division's academic activities, including seminars, workshops, and collaborations.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than November 15th, 2025.
For questions please contact: Assistant Professor Annikka Polster, Systems and Synthetic Biology, annikka@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
