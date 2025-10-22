Post-doc position in Quantitative Genetics
2025-10-22
Department of Plant Breeding
Are you the person we are looking for? A highly motivated early-career postdoc?
About the position
Prof. Gutierrez at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences is seeking a motivated, sharp early-career postdoc to support quantitative genetics research applied to genomic optimisation of plant breeding strategies that contribute to new breeding tools and accelerates discovery. The position will offer opportunities to explore several approaches to solve the optimisation strategies including simulation-based, big data analysis, statistical modelling, linear mixed models, and machine learning among others. The position is well suited for an individual interested in quantitative genetics and data analysis that wishes to join a productive and collaborative team of scientists excited about understanding complex traits and their interaction with the environment by using big data to solve applied breeding problems.
Duties
The Postdoc will use different optimisation strategies applied to plant breeding including genotype by environment interaction modelling with multi-omics strategies and the efficiency of experimental designs for large genomic studies. The position involves publishing results in high impact journals as well as submitting high quality grant applications. Additionally, the successful candidate will assist in supervising BSc, MSc and PhD students.
Your profile
About us
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) promotes sustainable living through science and education. By emphasising the interaction between humans, animals, ecosystems, and the responsible use of natural resources, we support sustainable social development and enhance living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are in Alnarp, Umeå, and Uppsala, but we also conduct activities at research stations, experimental parks, and educational sites throughout the country. SLU conducts cutting-edge research and is a global leader in research across several key areas including being the third university in the world for agriculture and forestry.
The Department of Plant Breeding teaches and performs strategic and applied research on horticultural and agricultural crops with the aim to provide knowledge, tools and products for a bio-based economy, improved environment and human health. We use a wide range of both conventional and modern breeding technologies, ranging from field experiments and evaluation of genetic diversity to genetic, omics, biotechnological, biochemical, and physiological approaches.
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/vf_en/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Alnarp
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
February 2026 or according to agreement.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline December 8, 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
Head of department
Dennis Eriksson name.lastname@slu.se +4640415452 Jobbnummer
