Post-doc in energy systems modeling
2024-01-20
Join our dynamic research team in exploring carbon management in the energy system. Our project aims to assess the role of carbon capture, utilisation and storage for achieving negative greenhouse gas emissions in the sector-coupled European energy system, and to identify resilient strategies for competing carbon usage options such as e-fuel production and carbon storage. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to contribute policy-relevant knowledge on negative emissions in the energy system, in collaboration with a strong international network of energy system model developers.
Information about the division and the department
The division of Physical Resource Theory is one of five divisions within the department of Space, Earth and Environment. The Division of Physical Resource Theory offers an interdisciplinary research environment that relies on a range of different scientific methods, from energy system modelling and agent-based modelling, to remote sensing, econometrics and surveys. Our aim is to advance challenge-driven scientific excellence by crossing traditional disciplinary boundaries and increasing the level of cross-collaboration in environmental research and with society at large. The division has around 50 staff members, faculty, and PhD-students with diverse expertise, including engineers and natural and social scientists. We also offer courses in areas related to our research.
The project is part of a European project centering on the state-of-the-art European energy system model PyPSA-Eur and focuses on assessing future roles of bioenergy with carbon capture (BECC) and direct air capture (DAC) to provide carbon to produce chemicals, plastics and fuels or provide negative emissions. The post-doc will be responsible for further developing PyPSA-Eur in collaboration with an international network of researchers, especially to enhance details on carbon management in all energy sectors and on carbon utilisation and storage. An aim is to identify resilient strategies for competing carbon usage options such as e-fuel production and carbon storage. The successful candidate is expected to perform and publish high-quality research in collaboration with the research team. The research group consists of experienced energy system modelers with a strong international network in energy system modeling and carbon management.
The postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years. The position can be extended up to four years. Teaching can be included up to 20%.
Major responsibilities
Further developing PyPSA-Eur, especially on carbon management.
Publishing research articles in high-level journals and presenting research findings in international conferences
Collaboration with the international community of PyPSA-developers and energy system modelers
Staying current with developments in the field of energy systems and carbon management, and incorporating new knowledge into the project as appropriate.
Completing other tasks as assigned by the project lead to ensure the success of the project.
Qualifications
We are seeking a highly motivated person with a PhD in Energy Systems Modeling and a strong publication record. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in energy systems analysis and experience with modeling carbon management in the energy system.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230616 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe a brief method proposal to address a research question relevant to the position (2 pages)
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-02-25
For questions, please contact:
Markus Millinger, markus.millinger@chalmers.se
, +46730397546
