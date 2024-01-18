Post Production Supervisor and Resource Manager
Valtech Radon is an award winning hybrid creative agency based in Stockholm, working internationally within a fast-paced global market. Unlike other creative agencies, we keep all our creative projects in-house. Meaning that we craft, produce, and execute our own concepts and ideas.
Role description
We're now looking for a skilled Resource Manager and Post Production Supervisor to join our agile team of multi disciplinary creatives. At V_RN, you will work on ideas and projects of all shapes and sizes - always in close collaboration with our designers, editors, motion designers, film directors, producers, creatives, strategists and everyone else at the agency.
Besides handling the day-to-day resourcing in close collaboration with the creative department heads, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless execution of post-production projects from inception to delivery. You will collaborate with cross-functional project teams, manage timelines, and uphold our commitment to delivering high-quality, on time and within budget.
At V_RN, all cultures and backgrounds are embraced. With colleagues from all over the world, English is our first language. Together, we strive to foster a strong in-house culture that brings people together. A representation of this happens every day at 12:00 o'clock when we fill the long tables in our office kitchen and eat a delicious lunch together prepared by our in-house chef. We hope to see you there.
What you will be doing
• Work closely with department heads to allocate resources efficiently, ensuring optimal utilization of talent and tech
• Balance employee workloads and resource-manage the editing, motion and design departments
* Ensure that projects are staffed with the best people for the job
* Ensure project milestones are met
* Develop and maintain project timelines, proactively identifying potential delays and implementing solutions to keep projects on track
* Oversee the end-to-end delivery process and work to improve and develop overall project workflows
* Looking ahead at opportunities to embrace new technology (i.e. AI)
* Always deliver with ambition and never be afraid of getting your hands dirty
Who you are
• 4+ years experience within similar fields
• You've got a strong voice, but being humble comes first
* You've got a great work ethic and hold no prestige
* You're a multi-tasker and can work with several projects at the same time
* You're hungry for new challenges: V_RN is a place where hackers feel at home
* A fun, social and warm-hearted individual
Our benefits
• We strive to foster a strong in-house culture that brings people together to inspire. Every day we are served a nice breakfast, veggie-lunch and fika from our amazing in-house chef.
• Health allowance
• Extra time off over Christmas and New Year
• Radon clubs. Are you a bookworm, film lover, art enthusiast, love beauty and health? Join the clubs or pitch for a new club.
