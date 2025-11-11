Portfolio Sales Professional
Siemens Energy AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Finspång
2025-11-11
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
x
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic Spares ST team in Finspång and take the lead in technical inside sales for steam turbine spare parts. You'll offer tailored solutions to customers worldwide, collaborating closely with delivery, sales, technical departments, and procurement to meet diverse needs. Every day brings new challenges as you respond to direct customer inquiries, drive continuous improvements, and support the organization in all matters related to spare parts sales. Imagine representing Siemens Energy in key forums and projects, while building strong relationships across multiple departments. Step into a role where your impact is felt globally and your growth is supported by a passionate, innovative team.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You offer and sell steam turbine spare parts to customers around the world.
* You collaborate with delivery, sales, technical teams, and procurement to meet customer needs.
* You respond to direct customer inquiries, provide optimal solutions, and support the organization in sales matters.
* You drive and participate in projects for business development and continuous improvement in spare parts sales.
* You represent spare parts sales in cross-functional forums and maintain high service levels through strong teamwork.
What You Bring
* You hold a university degree and have several years of post-graduate work experience.
* You have a strong technical interest and proven sales experience.
* You are organized, structured, and thrive in coordinating roles with multiple interfaces.
* You communicate fluently in both Swedish and English, and enjoy building customer relationships.
* You have solid computer skills, experience with MS Office, and SAP knowledge is a plus.
About the Team
You'll join the Service Steam Turbine organization in Finspång, a team of around 140 dedicated professionals who develop, sell, and deliver service for approximately 500 steam turbines operating globally. As part of the Transformation of Industry division, we are committed to reducing carbon emissions in the industrial sector and supporting the transition to sustainable processes. Our strong industrial customer base, global network, and integrated capabilities enable us to drive electrification and efficiency, with a growing focus on green hydrogen and fuel derivatives. We foster collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement, creating the conditions for phasing out fossil fuels and advancing industrial sustainability.
Check out this video to learn more about what we do: Transformation of Industry
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With +100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 284970 not later than 2025-11-25.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Aida Sapcanin on aida.sapcanin@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "284970". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9599871