Portfolio Manager - Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
Roles and Responsibilities
The Portfolio manager drives high quality, effective product portfolio management within the Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management (VMTM) product stream. Central is the governance of the product Backlog in the VMTM Technology Committee.
As a Portfolio Manager you will inspire and challenge people around you to be the best they can be. You are a driving force and use experiences, feedback and best practices to constantly evolve and improve.
Your key responsibilities will be:
Breaking down high-level business needs and descriptions into Epics together with other Business Owners, Stakeholders, Product Managers and Product Owners to a level where it can be further prioritized and distributed to agile teams and ARTs.
Plan, perform and support in analysis regarding feasibility, desirability and viability of business needs (Epics).
Make trade-offs and prioritizations in the backlog in order deliver value to customers as fast as possible while still building on and further developing CAST.
Visualize prioritized backlogs and synchronize between internal and external stakeholders safeguarding dependencies with other teams, ARTs and organizations.
Manage portfolio governance structure to ensure successful portfolio execution, including preparation for and facilitation of weekly progress reviews and decisions meetings.
Manage Stream and sub-stream Technology Committee communication to ensure all XF participants have the latest information & clear action plans.
Budget and implementation roadmap responsibility for the VMTM Stream.
You are a core member of the Safe and Efficient Leadership Team.
You will be part of the Safe and Efficient Driving Leadership Team and report to the Vice President - Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management
How to succeed
As we don't know you yet, we might not have everything right about who you are. What we do know though, is that it is important for the position to have strong communication skills, ability to explain and discuss complex problems in order to break them down into solvable missions, as this is what the job often is about.
In our team, we see each other as team-players with integrity and high level of accountability. We believe it is important that you share this mindset with us in order to enjoy this position. We also think you should have the ability to create and boost engagement, inclusion and motivation when working with others. As you will work cross-functionally with many interactions both within and outside of Volvo Group on different levels within the organizations, we believe you should be capable of building good relations in collaboration with both internal and external parties.
Other qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering
Extensive Product Development Management experience
Strategy development experience
Experience of agile methods, such as SAFE, SCRUM and KANBAN
Line Management or Project Management experience is considered a merit
Knowledgeable in the technology in VMTM area
Understanding customer needs and how the project results will be used and managed by the receiving organization and/or end customers
Fluency in English, verbal and written
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
Contacts: Andreas Sundqvist, Acting Vice President Vehicle Motion & Thermal Management, +46 73 9021111 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
7855931