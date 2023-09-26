Portal & Client Information Specialist
2023-09-26
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
The mission of the Global Service Experience & Management Organisation is to be globally responsible for the successful, effective, and efficient delivery of Service Management services to clients and to secure the overall excellent and seamless end to end client experience across all service areas. To succeed with this ambition, correct and easily accessible information as well as professional communication will be instrumental.
In this newly created role, you will in various ways be responsible for driving and improving the way the HR Service Centre organisations supports and communicates information with its client groups. Your mission is to optimise user friendliness, proactivity, standardization, quality and timeliness in all our channels. You will work closely with internal and external stakeholders in order to build understanding and urgency as well as to identify improvement opportunities for our Tier 0 portal and other channels.
This is a global position that can be based at any of Tetra Pak's locations.
What you will do
Drive usage of Tier 0 and AskHR. Develop client-focused materials, including client training materials on AskHR/About Me, and other support resources.
Work with Tier 0 content owners/editors in driving Tier 0 improvements to promote end user friendliness, content, maintenance. This includes being the point of contact for client feedback.
Facilitate effective communications on service availability T0, ensuring a seamless client experience.
Analyze and act on Service Experience feedback for T1. Work with CI & Integration Specialist and the rest of the T1 delivery team to improve T1 service experience.
ICO Network HR Delivery Representative, discuss and work closely to resolve issues and improvements within the network, and propagate knowledge to editors, where required.
Analyse, standardise and improve usage of other communication channels to secure that the HR Service Centre organization speaks with one voice and adapts the communication to our client 's needs.
Work closely, when needed, with the HR&T unit 's communication team.
Who you are
4+ years demonstrable experience in delivering high quality Service Experience across different countries and various areas.
Have good understanding and experience of our Service Delivery Model
Excellent communication skills
Ability to distil sometimes complex informaiton into simple, easy-to-understand and engaging messages and materials
Proven experience from transformation activities, global projects and driving continuous improvement initiatives.
Good balance of strategic thinking, analytical abilities and operational experience with a strong client centricity.
Ability to build strong professional relationships with different levels of stakeholders, and to use informal authority for engaging and influencing people at all levels in the organization.
University Degree
Excellent English skills both written and spoken.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-10-10
To know more about the position contact Haraldur Gudjonsson at +46 46 362270
Questions about your application contact Maria Glimberg at +46 46 361767
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
