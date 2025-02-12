Polisher
The Polishers main goal is to sand and polish materials such as carbon fiber, aluminium and other epoxy-based materials in a structured way according to Koenigsegg quality standard, following manuals and procedures without any deviations. The materials require care and attention to detail and shape. You need to be accurate and have the ability to work focused both in the team and self driven. Cost reduction, identifying deviations and solutions and finding new improved ways of production is something the technician should do continuously. The polishers other tasks include alignment of panels and also body-coating and repairing of mentioned materials.
- Reading and understanding technical documents such as drawings and manuals.
- Following set procedures and processes.
- Giving feedback to improve set procedures and processes.
- Sanding, polishing and repairing mentioned materials according to set standard times.
- Sanding, polishing and repairing mentioned materials with a claim rate of under 5%.
- Developing of new finishing methods.
- Identifying improvements and communicating them.
- Ensure the department is kept clean and tidy following 5S philosophy
- Clocking in ERP system according to Quality System
Being able to assist and work in other areas of the department
- Respecting set quality standards and procedures.
- Craftsmanship.
- An eye for shape and details.
- Organized and careful.
- Patience.
- Ability to learn and grow with us.
- Used to work with your hands.
- Driver's license.
- We are an international company with employees from all over the world, and much information both verbally and in writing is in English, why you must be able to speak, read and understand it.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
