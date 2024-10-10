PMO Manager
2024-10-10
About the Role:
Cheil Nordic is seeking a skilled PMO Manager to lead our Project Management Organization, driving platform innovation across various markets. This pivotal role focuses on shaping our enhancement roadmap through data-driven decision-making to support our digital and e-commerce operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Leadership & Strategy: Drive innovation and enhancements across digital platforms through effective leadership of the Project Management Organization.
Roadmap Development: Utilize a data-driven approach to develop and maintain an enhancement roadmap that addresses market needs and boosts business success.
Collaboration: Build strong relationships with internal stakeholders in e-commerce, sales innovation, and customer satisfaction to ensure project alignment.
Initiative Management: Maintain a prioritized log of initiatives to represent the enhancement roadmap in discussions with stakeholders.
Team Management: Oversee team performance, conduct one-on-one meetings, support professional growth, and implement process improvements.
Project Delivery: Manage business requirements, process design, and specifications for digital and e-commerce projects, leveraging Agile methodologies and DevOps practices.
Stakeholder Liaison: Act as a key contact for internal service providers, fostering collaboration across functions to enhance project outcomes.
Testing & Compliance: Execute user acceptance testing and develop business continuity plans to ensure compliance through regular validation efforts.
Qualifications:
Proven project management experience in digital and e-commerce.
Strong analytical skills with advanced business intelligence capabilities.
Familiarity with SAP, Hybris, AEM, and conversion rate optimization techniques.
Proficiency in project management tools such as Jira and Confluence.
Track record of managing multiple projects simultaneously under tight deadlines.
Ability to balance requests in complex stakeholder environments.
Personal Attributes:
Strategic thinker with a proactive problem-solving approach.
Excellent networking skills for building and sustaining relationships.
Detail-oriented with strong organizational capabilities.
Enjoys managing multiple projects with diverse stakeholders.
Committed to fostering a positive team environment and customer engagement.
What We Offer:
A dynamic workspace promoting innovation and collaboration.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A chance to make a significant impact in a fast-paced sector through key project management.
If you are a driven PMO Manager looking to make a difference in a collaborative setting, we invite you to apply to join Cheil Nordic.
How to Apply:
Please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and motivation to HR Manager Mikael Wannerberg, m.wannerberg@cheil.com
Cheil Nordic is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-09
