PLM Implementation Specialist
2024-10-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you will do
You will lead the implementation and optimization of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems and tools. Develop and maintain standardized processes for data creation, storage, retrieval, and dissemination. You will collaborate with engineering, manufacturing, and quality assurance teams to ensure accurate and timely data exchange.
Together you will identify opportunities for process improvement and efficiency gains within the PLM framework. You will provide technical expertise and support to users on PLM systems and related tools.
About you
* Expertise (min 5 years) in PLM systems, preferably 3DExperience by Dassault.
* Siemens Teamcenter and PTC Windchill, or similar platforms are also relevant competence.
* Master- or bachelor's degree in engineering, computer science (or a related field), is preferred.
* Proven experience (5+ years) in Product Lifecycle Management within the automotive industry.
* Strong understanding of Product Lifecycle Management principles and methodologies.
* Enjoy working together in a dynamic environment facing challenges with a positive mindset.
Fluency in English; proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
What 's in it for you
Opportunity to work at the forefront of automotive innovation with a global leader in the industry.
Collaborative and inclusive culture that values diversity and encourages personal and professional growth.
Competitive compensation package with comprehensive benefits and perks.
Access to cutting-edge technologies and resources to support career development.
Commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.
If you are passionate about leveraging your expertise in Product Data Management to drive excellence in automotive engineering, we invite you to join us at Volvo Cars. Apply now to be part of a team that is shaping the future of mobility.
How to Apply
You are welcome with your application by submitting your resume and cover letter in English no later than 20th of October.
