PLM Business Solution Owner - Classification
Siemens Energy AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Finspång Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Finspång
2026-06-25
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
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A Snapshot of Your Day
Imagine leading the charge to shape how Siemens Energy classifies and manages product and business data across our entire PLM landscape. As the new PLM Business Solution Owner for Classification, you'll set the vision for data governance, drive the implementation of cutting-edge classification solutions, and ensure our digital thread remains robust and compliant.
You'll collaborate with passionate teams, influence key business decisions, and empower colleagues to work smarter with data. Step into a role where your expertise in PLM, data modeling, and change management will directly impact on our journey toward a more connected, efficient, and future-proof organization.
How You'll Make an Impact
Lead the implementation of our PLM classification solution, translating business needs into actionable IT requirements and managing project timelines, resources, and deliverables.
Engage with data owners, IT teams, and business units to drive adoption, gather feedback, and ensure the solution meets cross-functional needs.
Develop training materials and conduct workshops to boost data literacy and ensure proper use of the classification system.
Coach and review the work of professionals involved in data stewardship and classification activities.
Define and enforce data governance frameworks, policies, and standards, collaborating with legal and compliance teams to meet regulatory requirements.
Drive the central classifications governance topics for OneMGT.
What You Bring
You hold a university degree (Bachelor's or Master's) in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Have proven experience as a senior professional in data governance, data management, or a similar role, managing complex projects with limited supervision.
Bringing significant hands-on experience with PLM systems and a deep understanding of product data structures.
You demonstrate expertise in project management, data modeling, and implementing enterprise data solutions.
You are skilled in change management, agile methodology, and cross-functional collaboration.
About the Team
You'll join a dynamic Product Lifecycle team dedicated to building future-ready solutions for data classification and governance. The team's mission is to ensure data consistency, regulatory compliance, and seamless integration across the PLM ecosystem. Working closely with business, IT, and compliance partners, the team champions innovation and continuous improvement in data management practices.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 298117 not later than 2026-07-24.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, ledarnaklubbenseab@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "298117". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
9978784