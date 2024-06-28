PLC Engineer
Minnovation International AB is now searching for an experienced PLC Engineer for our business partner.
Job location: Skellefteå
Job Description
1. Carry out PLC program development and application on the project, or modify the existing program.
2. Carry out the overall circuit design of the project.
3. Select the electrical components and confirm the installation requirements.
4. Provide technical support, user training and guide normative maintenance to other departments.
5. Responsible for the management of related equipment technical drawings, procedures, documents and maintenance manuals
Qualifications
1. Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or equivalent;
2. Experience in JAVA, Linux, Jenkins, Kubernates, restful API, Micro Services, SpringBoot, MySql, Oracle, Redis Experience in Python is a plus;
3.Knowledge of the software development process and life cycle;
4.Ability to read and write English documents/emails, good oral English is preferred;
5.Ability of Self-learning and self-motivation;
6.2 years + JAVA development experience;
7. Hands on Wed Projects more than 100 users.
