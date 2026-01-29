Platform Engineer
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Inter IKEA Group is organised in three core businesses - Range, Supply and Retail Concept - and five enabling functions. Together we contribute to the success of IKEA and share responsibility for the franchise offer.
The enabling functions lead key common activities in networks across Inter IKEA Group, as well as cover specific needs for the core businesses. The five Enabling functions are Operations Management, Business Performance & Support, Communication, Sustainability and People & Culture.
About the job
As a Platform Engineer, you will play a crucial role in architecting, designing, implementing, and maintaining the underlying systems that power large-scale infrastructure.
This role requires deep understanding of infrastructure components, ensuring the reliability, scalability, and efficiency of critical connectivity and systems.
Responsibilities:
You will contribute to the creation and implementation of IT infrastructure architecture blueprints and high level design of IT services. You will support the implementation via the development of roadmaps, standards and guidelines. You will also support the digital innovation and transformation journey with new information technologies, expanding our capabilities with current but with focus on new technology platforms & foundations to enable us to meet the many people and explore new opportunities to develop a future-proof IKEA.
You will support IKEA by:
Architecting, developing and delivering IT Connectivity and services to agreed requirements without compromising the security.
Developing and delivering to connectivity roadmaps as well as supporting Enterprise Architect with Digital and IT frameworks for network architecture and network security.
Supporting multiple business projects and assignments with competence to deliver user-centric products and services based on HPE/Aruba, Palo Alto and Zscaler network connectivity and network security products.
Leading and working cross functionally across IKEA to develop and deliver connectivity technology and services that enable the business to contribute to a strong and relevant IKEA franchise offer, always with the customer in focus.
Orchestrating great connectivity using IKEA frameworks, new delivery models and multiple delivery partners.
About you
You are passionate and curious about the assignment of Inter IKEA and see how Digital and Information Technology can enable our way forward to create a unique and successful meeting with the customer. You are a down-to-earth team player who is eager to take initiatives and achieve results that deliver to a longer-term strategic agenda as well as to the operational and tactical implementation of available and supported IT platform infrastructure.
You are appreciated for your way with people and ability to build trustful relationships through effective collaboration and delivery of results in agile ways of working. You strive for constant renewal of IT services and processes to move our business forward by providing platforms, services and solutions with a customer centric mind set.
You would bring solid experience and knowledge (at least 3 years) in architecting, designing, developing and managing IT connectivity and a thorough understanding of different connectivity technologies such as Switching & Routing, (SD)WAN, cloud connectivity and DNS.
Preferred Qualifications:
Relevant educational background in computer Science, IT, or related field
Certifications in relevant areas such as Aruba networking, cloud connectivity, SDWAN and network security..
Exposure to infrastructure-as-code tools (Powershell, Bicep, and / or Ansible) is a plus
Familiarity with DevOps principles and practices, including Agile methodologies.
Additional Information
This is a full-time role (40-hours per week) based in Malmö, Sweden or Delft, Netherlands reporting to the Platform Manager for Network & Connectivity.
If you would like to know more about the role, please connect with Pär Hernflo (par.hernflo@inter.ikea.com
) or if you have questions about the recruitment process, please connect with Wayne van Tonder (wayne.van.tonder@inter.ikea.com
).
Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by the by the 13th of February 2026.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
