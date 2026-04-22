Platform Engineer - IAM & M365
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-22
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About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description
The client develops and produces world-class hybrid engines and transmissions. With factories on two continents - Sweden and China - the client is a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing. The client brings together over 9,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, and manufacture next-generation powertrain solutions for a global market.
The client is part of a global leader in powertrain solutions. The Group has 19,000 employees, 17 plants and 5 R&D centers across three continents. We partner with OEM clients around the world and offer innovative solutions that can cater to up to 80% of the growing hybrid and combustion powertrain market, enabling a faster transition toward cleaner mobility.
At the client, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
Key Responsibilities:
Engineer, configure, and optimize M365, Entra ID, and Active Directory environments to deliver secure, scalable, and reliable services.
Design and implement event-based integrations that connect systems like ServiceNow, SuccessFactors, and enterprise identity platforms such as AD and Entra ID.
Automate workflows using tools like PowerShell, Graph API, Azure Functions, and Logic Apps, driving efficiency and scalability.
Develop innovative solutions within the Microsoft ecosystem (e.g., Power Platform, Teams, SharePoint) to enhance collaboration and productivity while maintaining security and compliance standards.
Support and manage hybrid identity configurations between Active Directory and Entra ID to maintain seamless experiences in the enterprise IT environment.
Implement and manage modern development practices like Infrastructure as Code and GitOps, ensuring repeatable and streamlined deployments.
Use GitHub Actions for version-controlled workflows, repository management, and deployment.
Leverage DevOps principles to ensure the continuous delivery and improvement of the Collaboration and IAM platforms.
Skill requirements
The ideal candidate should possess hands-on experience or demonstrate curiosity and capability in the following areas:
M365 technologies, including Power Platform, Purview and collaboration tools like Teams and SharePoint.
Entra ID & Active Directory, including expertise in Conditional Access policies, Group Policies, and MFA configuration.
Event-based integrations connecting enterprise systems like ServiceNow and SuccessFactors with identity platforms.
Proficiency in scripting languages like PowerShell, Python or equivalent tools.
Azure Functions & Logic Apps for building robust serverless workflows and event-driven solutions.
Familiarity with Graph API and PnP (Patterns and Practices) for advanced integrations.
Expertise in modern software development practices including Infrastructure as Code, GitOps, GitHub Actions and DevOps principles.
Deep understanding of event-driven architectures (PubSub, streaming) for scalable and flexible system integrations.
Key Attributes:
Strong problem-solving capabilities with an automation-first mindset and ability to implement efficient workflows.
Adaptable and collaborative nature to work across adjacent technical areas while maintaining a focus on core expertise.
Curiosity to continuously learn and innovate within the identity and collaboration space.
Ability to balance user experience needs with compliance, governance, and security requirements.
Clear and effective communicator to enable better understanding and usability for all employee levels.
Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7615138-1960625". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9869453