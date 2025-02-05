Plants Project Manager Hvdc
How you 'll make an impact
Be a positive project manager for your Plants and civil team and drive our vision, deliverables and develop people and work close to our Plants Lead Engineer and Project Engineering manager.
Managing budget, time, scope and quality in a proactive and transparent way towards the team, line management and project/tender leads.
Coordinating needed input for own departments: Electromechanical design (overall HVDC station design with placement of equipment in CAD layouts), Station auxiliary power (incl cables between HVDC equipment, auxiliary transformers, diesels, batteries), Civil design and auxiliary systems (incl fire system, climate system, security system) to get good quality in the deliverables.
Interface coordination and specific tasks and deliverables towards our platform builders, if we have an offshore station or support our civil team for same to partner or sub supplier.
Lead the team and making sure we follow processes, taking care of progress risks and fulfil the quality, and to follow up on the projects progress.
Your background
Bachelor of Science Engineering or Project management background.
Experience in Project management in bigger projects, leading a technical team or project.
You are an engaged, ambitious, and driven person that thrives in a constantly changing environment and who enjoys collaboration with employees, peers and beyond.
You understand deadlines, budgetary constraints and have a strong sense of responsibility, and if needed you are comfortable with taking decisions for and with your team.
Speaking and writing English fluently is required since you will be part of a global team where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world.
As a person you have a passion for people and technology, you are strong in decision making and have the right inner drive and self-management skills to take on full responsibility for your scope and deliver on time in a dynamic environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development .
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information:
Recruiting Manager Kamilla Sommarsjö, kamilla.sommarsjo@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-20
