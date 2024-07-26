Plant Technical Support Engineer (55655)
Do you want to be a part of a greener future? Are you looking for an exciting opportunity in a growing industry? Then have a look at this career opportunity to join us within the Plant Technical Support NCE.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Plant Technical Support NCE
Plant Technical Support NCE is a sub department of Technical Support NCE, which support the Service business in whole Northern and Central Europe with technical knowledge and acting as the link between Engineering and these local business units. Main tasks for the department include: Providing direct support to service technicians in troubleshooting and repair tasks, remote troubleshooting in Power Plant Controllers and SCADA solutions remotely, remote software upload, creating work instructions, providing answers to technical questions from internal and external customers, and taking part in customer meetings. Providing high quality plant technical support Service organizations in the NCE region to reduce windfarm downtime and enhance performance. Being a part of Plant Technical Support NCE, you will be included in a high experience and dedicated team, taking leadership for implementing Vestas' strategy, supporting the Service organizations and local business units with technical knowledge, secure customer focus and safety.
Responsibilities
Act as the "network consultant" internally, being operational support to our wind farms
Participating in a Hotline setup to support our technicians on site remotely
Performing weekend duties on call and working shifts from 06:00 - 18:00 CET could be required
Providing technical advice to our internal and external stakeholders. Support and mentor less experienced engineers in their development
Customer and 3rd party interaction via phone, e-mail, or ticketing system
Align with 1st and 3rd level on creating work instructions, processes, and technical documentation
Ensure knowledge transfer and contribute to optimizing and improving our product solutions
Qualifications
Very good English skills, both in speaking and writing
Solid experience in Cisco(R) Equipment, CCNA level as minimum
Experience with industrial routers, switches and electrical systems from other vendors
Experience with Cyber Security and debugging techniques
Experience with pfSense and knowledge in Proxmox Virtualization is beneficial
Basic industrial protocol knowledge (MODBUS, IEC104, OPC) is beneficial
Windows server and Linux knowledge is beneficial
Competencies
Good IT skills and experience with MS Office packages
Ability to participate effectively as part of an international team
Ability to work both independently with limited supervision as well as in teams
Ability to organize and prioritize tasks. Comfortable with working in a highly dynamic environment
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Good communication skills, comfortable communicating technical updates to a large organization and to customers
High attention to detail and a solid commitment to quality
What we offer
We are a team of skilled and committed colleagues, who are enthusiastic about wind energy. We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for development in an inspiring environment. We value initiative, responsibility, and accuracy. You will have the chance to work in an inspiring, international environment, inside the world's leading company and manufacturer of sustainable energy solutions.
Additional information
