Planning & Controls Mentor
2025-06-25
The opportunity
We are seeking a Planning & Controls Mentor to join our HVDC Operations team. This role is pivotal in guiding and supporting global project planning and controls activities across the full HVDC project lifecycle-from tendering through commissioning and handover. As a recognized expert in HVDC project planning and controls, you will act as a mentor and subject matter expert, driving excellence, consistency, and continuous improvement across our global operations.
How you'll make an impact
Provide guidance on planning and controls methodologies across HVDC Classic and HVDC Light Converter Station projects.
Support the development and implementation of best practices, tools, and processes within the global Planning & Controls team.
Mentor team members through face-to-face coaching, group discussions, and structured knowledge-sharing initiatives.
Analyse third-party contractor progress and ensure alignment with project schedules and deliverables.
Lead lessons learned sessions and deep-dive analyses to identify root causes and improvement opportunities.
Collaborate on continuous improvement initiatives and promote certification and professional development within the team.
Assist in establishing project performance indices and support commissioning and start-up scheduling.
Your background
Extensive experience in HVDC project planning and controls, including design, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning.
Proven expertise in Primavera P6 or MS Project and strong analytical and reporting skills.
Bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field; Advanced education or certifications in project management are a plus.
Strong communication skills and the ability to engage with leadership and cross-functional teams.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools, especially Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
Fluent in English; Swedish language skills are an advantage.
A collaborative and proactive mindset with a passion for mentoring and continuous improvement.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Rachit Sharma, rachit.sharma@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Rachit Sharma, rachit.sharma@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
