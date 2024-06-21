Planning Manager
2024-06-21
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
Planning & Fulfillment Manager
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will have the opportunity to lead supply planning, inventory management, and Operational Purchasing in the Planning & Fulfillment (P&F) center in Sweden. Each day, you will drive planning initiatives to improve supplier on-time delivery and lead time. You will also showcase your expertise by ensuring adherence to inventory and supply plan.
The work model for the role is: On site with the possibility to work from home part time.
This role is contributing to the ABB Process Automation business unit world wide. Main stakeholders are the P&F Center Manager, Sales Order handling team, contracted suppliers, warehouse group and colleagues at other P&F centers globally.
You will be mainly accountable for:
• Demand Planning and Operational Purchasing.
• Ensuring that inventory levels are dimensioned to allow the P&F center to reach KPI targets for On-Time Delivery and Inventory Turn-Over.
• Work environment and development of team members in the planning team.
• Regular follow up with contracted suppliers to support their production planning.
You will join an experienced planning team and will also be an integral part of the P&F Center's management team.
Qualifications for the role
You are a skilled in Demand Planning and used to working with ERP systems such as SAP.
Ability to demonstrate your experience in operational purchasing.
You are passionate about leading people and supporting their development.
Have a recognized Bachelor/Master of Science degree preferable in Logistics and/or Supply Chain management.
You are at ease communicating in Swedish and English.
You have an analytical mind and enjoy learning new skills as well as developing the skills your already have.
Previous experience with SOX control is beneficial
More about us
As part of ABB Process Automation business area, the ABB Process Control Platform (PCP) organization is the value generating partner, creating digital control solutions for industries. We are managing the entire extended value chain from suppliers to the delivery, creating competitive advantage through improved customer satisfaction with optimized responsiveness, lead time, quality, cost and on-time delivery.
Recruiting Manager Henrik Larsson, +46 761 44 98 94, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +46 724 64 46 98.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). Welcome to apply the latest by July 12th 2024. Please note that due to the summer vacation period, our hiring process may take a bit longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to review each application thoroughly.
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
