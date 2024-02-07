Pizzaiolo for Basta Stockholm
CIAO RAGAZZI!
We at Basta continue our fantastic expansion journey where in recent years we have established some of Sweden's most popular restaurants.
Team of Basta Stockholm is looking for ambitious pizzaiolo who is eager to join one of Stockholm's busiest kitchens! Pasta, pizza, antipasti, dolci and lots of passion for Italian kitchen is what we are all about.
We are looking for a pizzaiolo who would like to develop in baking Napoletan pizzas. You like to have fun at work, have passion for the profession and raw materials and are good at collaborating. We are a young company undergoing expansion and offer great career opportunities for those who want to develop together with us. You are spurred on by a fast pace, high demands and you are prepared to work when needed.
ABOUT US
Basta is a modern trattoria that stands at the crossroads between the fantastic Italian cuisine and the vibrant city. We offer trendy meeting places for the quality-conscious guest and all our restaurants are fully sited many days of a week. We attract families with children, friends who want to have a pre-drink and colleagues who go for an after work.
In recent years, we have shaken up the restaurant scene in Sweden and developed a very popular brand with a focus on genuine Italian food, served with passion and great vibes in an easygoing and charming atmosphere.
The goal of Basta is to create Italian restaurant history in Sweden and that's where we have set the bar. How fast we can grow remains to be seen, but we know that it must happen at a reasonable pace where we can maintain the genuine quality of the cooking but also the fantastic feeling of the Basta family.
Feel free to get in touch with our executive head chef Kristjan directly: 079 341 49 01
