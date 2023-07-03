Pizzabagare
Magari Pizza is the first contemporary neapolitan pizzeria in Stockholm, ready to hire experienced pizzaioli to get involved in the Neapolitan culture and the Italian environment of Magari pizza. This position will be assigned to people willing to commit with Magari's Family, in morning shifts, evening shifts or all day long shifts. Seriousness and professionalism are a must.
English language is required.
Preferably Italian language
If you are interested in this position and you would like to have more details about it, reply to this ad or send an email to cfelice9@gmail.com
to set an interview to introduce yourself
